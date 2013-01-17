Firetoys UK Manufacturing Output Continues to Grow

Brighton, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2013 -- Firetoys’ in house manufacturing is set to continue growing over the next year, in stark contrast to the most of the rest of the manufacturing industry in the UK.



Firetoys’ UK workshop has had an excellent year with established products such as the Fibre 3 contact fire staff, ProGrip weighted hula hoops and their high quality range of fire poi remaining excellent sellers. They also expanded into the aerial acrobatics industry in 2012, manufacturing trapezes, aerial rings, aerial silks, yoga hammocks, free ropes and aerial circus rigs in house.



Bucking the general trend in the UK, Firetoys manufacturing output is set to increase further over the next year as the Firetoys Aerial brand gains recognition and research and development restarts after the Christmas rush.



Director and founder of Firetoys, Yann Waterson, puts the manufacturing growth down to their business plan: “We are focusing on high end, innovative products made in our UK workshop so we can guarantee quality,” he said.



“We believe our customers place a high value on quality and are happy to spend a little bit extra on UK-made products rather than lower quality items out-sourced to manufacturers in the Far East.



“As a consequence we can support our local and national economies by employing skilled workers to operate the industrial welders, lathes, section rollers and other equipment we use to make our products. There is even talk of adding CNC laser cutting facilities to the workshop this year,” he added.



Firetoys has always been synonymous with quality and innovation; their fire staffs are widely regarded as the best in the UK and the “Fibre” range of staffs; the Fibre 3, FibreAir juggling staff and FibreStage performance contact staff, all being favorites with professional performers around Britain and the world.



Firetoys was also the first to manufacture fire s-staffs in the UK and are still the only manufacturer to produce wooden s-staffs, sometimes known as Buugeng, in Britain.



Their range of staffs is set to increase even further with the next generation Fibre 4 contact staff due to appear in 2013. Also in the pipeline are aluminum training tightropes, acro-staffs, the first British-made Dragon Staff and much more.



About Firetoys.com:

Firetoys.com is the leading manufacturer, distributor and retailer of high quality juggling, circus, and fire spinning equipment in the UK. Focussing on quality and innovation, Firetoys stock a wide range of props, from children’s toys such as diabolos and stilts to professional performance equipment. Firetoys Aerial is the biggest supplier of aerial acrobatics equipment in Britain and manufactures high end trapezes, silks, yoga hammocks, free ropes, lyras and aerial rigs.