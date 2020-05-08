Selbyville, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2020 -- Asia Pacific Firewall as a Service market is slated to register over 22% CAGR over the estimated period owing to the increasing role of digitalization in the companies and a mounting surge in the number of cyberattacks. Rising internet user penetration globally coupled with the propagation of smart devices and laptops is propelling firewall as a service market forecast.



Asia Pacific is home to the highest number of SMEs and is anticipated to thrive in the near future as the security infrastructure, increased awareness and massive technology adoption will bolster the communication landscape.



Firewall as a service market has experienced exponential growth over the last couple of decades owing to the rising number of cybercrimes across the world and also several initiatives taken by private organizations and government to safeguard the critical information of the customers.



The government of U.K. is planning to invest more than USD 200 million in cybersecurity start-ups. This initiative is aimed to work closely with ISP and try to avert all the malware attacks and block the URLs. Even in emerging economies like Kenya, the government is investing massively in the security sector and giving more focus on mobilization, welfare, and modernization of security forces.



Moreover, the large and medium scale enterprises are progressively realizing the significance of firewalls and are increasingly adopting the cloud-based firewalls to strengthen their data. The prominent software companies and cloud firewall service providers are teaming up to enhance the customized products and solutions to address the rising firewall as a service market demand.



The healthcare segment had accounted for a substantial share in the firewall as a service market in 2016 and expected to maintain the revenue over the forecasted timeline. By seeing the rising threats in the healthcare department, companies are adopting new methods that can save their important information from the cyberattacks.



Future generation FWaaS can help healthcare sector to protect data and applications in the cloud by enabling only specific applications to access data and preventing further threats.



Since 2009, it has been seen that data of more than 130 million people has been compromised and around 1,200 system breaches were recorded at organizations managing protected information. Stringent government policies and implementation of innovative software solutions are propelling firewall as a service market.



BYOD and IoT are prominent technological advancements that have transformed both business and society and carry a variety of robust technical capabilities such as communication and data transfer. The recent development of the BYOD has enabled passing the critical information easily through endpoint devices, giving an opportunity for hackers to gain access to massive volumes of data.



To overcome this critical challenge, numerous security providers have come up with customized solutions that will track malware and offer solutions to prevent it easily.



Key Companies in Firewall As A Service Market: - Palo Alto Networks, Fortinet, Cisco, McAfee, Intel Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Symantec, FireEye, Inc., Zscaler, WatchGuard Technologies, F5 Networks, Juniper Networks, Barracuda



