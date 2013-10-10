Firey Nouveau Flamenco with a Twist and Curves - "Gut String Memoirs" by Slang

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- Independent musician, producer, and director Slang has released a guitar instrumental album featuring the exotic soundscapes of Nouveau Flamenco with "Gut String Memoirs".



The album features something for everyone with uptempo Cajun/Salsa with "Bangka to Station 3", Romantic soft Jazz/Flamenco with "Be One", Progressive Flamenco Fusion with "Echoes of Tabon", a modern twist of tango with "Sand Steps to Twilight", a quirky melodic trip with "Jalapeño Jam" and more.



Featuring Latin flavored guitar dripping over exotic grooves and melodies of tablas, xylophone, B3 organ and lush string sections, Gut String Memoirs will take you from tapping your toes, partying at your beach bbq, mellowing out in front of the fireplace, relaxing during yoga, to escaping into a world of mystery.



The first single released, "Wat Lok Molee", is a mysterious track with ancient world vibes. Along with the song comes a video that Slang filmed, directed and edited in "The Land of the Smile", featuring exotic traditional Thai dancing and costumes, with Thai dancer Prim Tukta on a canvas with spectacular views of Chiang Mai, Thailands second oldest temple "Wat Lok Molee" and several other historical views of Thailand, as the backdrop.



Wat Lok Molee (official video): http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CpC6J68dN_A



Previous accomplishments from Slang include the conceptualization, production and arrangement of a charity album to help underprivileged kids in need with "Artists For Charity - Guitarists 4 the Kids", in 2006. The album featured over 18 international artists coming together to help out in the cause, including: Stevie Salas (Mick Jagger, Rod Stewart), Robert Fripp (King Crimsom), Nuno Bettencourt (Extreme, Rihanna), Ottmar Liebert, Ron Thal (Guns n' Roses), Steve Lukather (Toto) and several other world class musicians, displaying a multitude of colors and styles from the world of guitar.



Artists for Charity website:

http://www.artistsforcharity.info



Over the years Slang has produced songs for independent artists in Canada, Hawaii, and Asia. Specializing in songwriting, production, mix engineering and mastering.



Slang has also produced, directed and edited several videos for online web publications, including the development of mobile phone apps.



Soon to be released is a second video for "Gut String Memoirs", and concert dates to be announced before the end of the year.



Gut String Memoirs is now available on all major online outlets including Amazon, iTunes, Spotify, and CD Baby.



For more information, an album preview, videos and free samples visit:



Slang Official website:

http://www.slangmusica.com/



Slang on Facebook:

http://www.facebook.com/SlangMusica



Gut String Memoirs on iTunes:

https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/gut-string-memoirs/id711459607



Gut String Memoirs on Amazon:

http://www.amazon.com/Gut-String-Memoirs/dp/B00FASXY5K/



Media Contact:

press-room@slangmusica.com