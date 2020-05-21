Firming Body Lotion Market Latest Sales Figure Signals More Opportunities Ahead

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2020 -- AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on 'Firming Body Lotion' market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country.



NIVEA (Germany)



AVEENO (Canada)



JERGENS (Kao) (United States)



Clarins (France)



Sol de Janeiro (Brazil)



AHAVA (Israel)



Beiersdorf Inc. (Germany)



Johnson and Johnson (United States)



Firming Body Lotion is known as a cosmetic product that primarily functions to shrink the pores. It basically contains alcohol which helps in giving cool and refreshing dry feelings. Changes in lifestyle patterns in emerging nations with rapid urbanization coupled with a rise in awareness towards advanced skincare products have led to an increase in demand for firming body lotion. Rising awareness about natural ingredients used in skincare products are fueling the growth of the market but, rising awareness for natural treatment product is likely limiting the growth of the market. Additionally, increasing the geriatric population as well as the disposable income of the emerging economies is creating a high demand for the anti aging firming body lotion.



Market Segmentation

by Type (Anti-Aging, Without Anti-Aging), Application (Saloons, Household, Other), Distribution Channel (Offline, Online), End User (Men, Women)



Highlights of Influencing Trends: Increasing popularity of organic and natural body firming creams



Growing prominence of digital media influence



Rising popularity of paraben-free body creams



Market Growth Drivers: Rising demand for body firming creams in China



Increasing awareness of consumers regarding beauty and healthy lifestyle



Restraints: Complex regulations to import/export skincare product



Increasing trade tariffs on a skincare product



Challenges: Very less shelf life of skincare products



Availability of natural products



Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Firming Body Lotion Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Firming Body Lotion market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Firming Body Lotion Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Firming Body Lotion

Chapter 4: Presenting the Firming Body Lotion Market Factor Analysis, Post COVID Impact Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Firming Body Lotion market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2020-2025)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



