First 5 Sonoma County Announces Launch of Read Talk Play

Brea, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/06/2013 -- First 5 Sonoma County is proud to announce the launch of the READ TALK PLAY, an exciting new website built as a resource for parents in English and Spanish.



First 5 Sonoma County knows that parents are baby’s first teacher. This is when parenting can be fun and easy because children learn by playing. Playtime is how children learn to solve problems, get along with others, communicate and build self-confidence. The new site will teach parents how playtime can create a secure, loving attachment with their children.



First 5 Sonoma County supports the health and wellbeing of young children and their families to prepare children to succeed at home, at school and in life.



Research shows that children’s brains develop the most during their first five years of life. With programs like Read Talk Play, children can reach their fullest potential by promoting positive development during their youngest years.



