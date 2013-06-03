First African American Female Atheist Author Says "Atheists Don't Need to Be Redeemed"

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2013 -- Sikivu Hutchinson, author of the new book Godless Americana: Race and Religious Rebels, says "Atheists don't need to be redeemed" by the Catholic God. Although Pope Francis recently articulated a more liberal take on atheism and good deeds, some atheists say that "redemption" is a bogus concept.



The first black female author to publish a book on atheism, Hutchinson's "Godless Americana" pushes back against religious dogma, arguing for godless morality, ethics and justice among African Americans, the U.S.' most stubbornly religious ethnic community. This trailblazing book takes on religious and atheist intolerance, homophobic bigotry and the flat earth public policy destruction waged by the Religious Right.



