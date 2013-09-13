First Aid Training : Senior First Aid Course Perth Launches New Website

Perth, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- Now days we all need to take care of ourselves. Life is become fast and highly spontaneous. Hence we all must know all to save ourselves from dangers of life. We have doctors for health and hygiene but for other casualties we need to help ourselves. Hence senior first aid Perth comes in picture. We offer first aid training courses for all, but focus primarily on senior citizens. You see life has its own way to teach lessons. We all, irrespective of age, gender and role it is always advisable to know more about advanced such courses... You never know when you may have to use this skill set.



Senior first aid Perth offers various courses on life saving skills. It delivers the essential principals, knowledge and skills to maintain breathing and circulation in any emergency situation on adults, children and infants. In addition to the elements learned in the basic resuscitation course, candidates will gain knowledge of when to start CPR and the flow chart procedures for CPR. This CPR course is based on the very latest policies and standards of the Australian Resuscitation Council. They teach casualty assessment, emergency action principles, external cardiac compressions and various other methods and tips. It is 3 hrs face to face training program. Minimum age bar is 10 yrs. Senior first aid Perth is meant for all, but it is essential for the rescuer to be physically and mentally fit. We also specialize in first aid kits. We are trained and educated enough to provide all the necessary first aid material at your premises. Our speciality is in handling corporate needs. As managing workforce and their safety is very crucial. We cover major cities of Australia.



Our first aid training courses are planned to suit the explicit needs of our clients. We promise you will surely benefit from it. It is a vital rescuer.



About Surf Life Saving

Surf Life Saving WA provides first aid and surf rescue skills for you. With over 100 years of expertise in saving lives, SLSWA offers public and private first aid and CPR courses that will equip students with vital lifesaving skills.



Media Contact:

Mark Hastings

Perth, WA

workplacelifesaversau@gmail.com

http://www.workplacelifesavers.com