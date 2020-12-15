First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) Shareholder Notice: Deadline in Lawsuit on December 24, 2020

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/15/2020 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on December 24, 2020 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF).



Investors who purchased shares of First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: December 24, 2020. NYSE: FAF stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) common shares between February 17, 2017 and October 22, 2020, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between February 17, 2017 and October 22, 2020, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the Company failed to implement basic security standards to protect its customers' sensitive personal information and data, that the Company faced a heightened risk of cybersecurity failure due to its automation and efficiency initiatives, and that as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. According to the suit, these true details were disclosed by a market research firm.



Those who purchased shares of First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



