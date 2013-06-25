First Annual Business Empowerment Conference by the CCWC Network Corp

Hollywood, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2013 -- The CCWC Women’s Club, following its launching since November of 2012, is hosting its first annual “Made to Conquer” Business Empowerment Conference featuring business coach Kay Richardson of the IdeaIgnitor.com. Kay’s teaching will cover valuable business strategies to help members and attendees empower themselves with business tactics put in place to tackle the daily challenges encountered.



This year’s “Made to Conquer” theme aims to awaken the spirit of empowerment, independence and reassurance as well as to create opportunities for dialogue, action and innovation. Its mission is to empower women with the desire to succeed not only in business but in life. This conference will be honoring special guests panelists such as Lifetime Network host Dannielle knox, Haitian Museum Founder Eveline Pierre, Fashion Designers Expo Founder Karine Melissa and tax expert and Founder of Eden Dream Services Nancy Bazile. Special appearances by poetess and artists Stichiz and Emonde Their story and experience will surely provide our attendees with a profound outlook and understanding of the necessary means to be successful and how to best reach excellence as women and help create stronger leaders. Through the panel, we hope to create a dialogue on how to go from coming up with the idea of business to success. The CCWC Business Empowerment Conference will be held on July 6, 2013 at the Hampton Inn Suites located at 7801 SW 6th St, Plantation, Florida 33324.



The CCWC First Annual ”Made to Conquer” Business Empowerment Conference is presented by the CCWC Network Corp in collaboration with H-Media Management a premier media and talent managing company, HLPR Group International a public relations company. The admission fee is only $47, the conference will take place on July 6th from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM at the Hampton Inn Hotel. Tickets are being sold online at www.ccwcnetwork.com. For more information please contact 954-864-7777.



For Ticket Purchase: http://ccwcnetwork.com/ccwc-event-tickets



