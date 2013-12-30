First Automated Conflict Minerals Consolidated Smelter Reporting Solution Now Available

Woburn, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/30/2013 -- Green Status Pro, the leader in Conflict Minerals Reporting, announces the industry’s only software service, Ingestor™, to automate the SEC requirements for Reasonable Country of Origin Inquiry (RCOI) reporting. Ingestor meets the critical compliance needs of 6,000 corporations subject to SEC oversight that must report their sourcing and custody of gold, tin, tungsten and tantalum (3TG) by May 31, 2014 and all their suppliers back to the smelter.



“Corporate compliance officers, general counsels, supply chain executives and chief financial officers are overwhelmed with the amount of effort required to process their suppliers RCOI reports provided in the industry-standard EICC-GeSI Conflict Minerals Report Template format,” declared Rob Kasameyer, Green Status Pro president. “The SEC has set a reporting deadline of May 31, 2014, and they will not make that deadline using conventional manual methods.”



Ingestor is the first and only software service that can read EICC-GeSI templates, automatically identify inputs that need validation, and immediately generate the reports required as the basis for meeting the SEC’s requirements for Form SD.



After a company uploads its suppliers’ RCOI reports, Ingestor instantaneously creates these four key reports:

- Consolidated Smelter List – A listing of all 3TG smelters in the company’s supply chains with associated data entered by suppliers’ in their Smelter List worksheets. Exact duplicates removed; source document(s) identified (Excel Format);

- Smelter Listing by Supplier – For each supplier, lists declared metal(s), smelters and associated data. (Excel Format);

- Comprehensive Supplier Validation Report – Provides the validation messages for each supplier and documents the user’s corrective actions. (MHTML and PDF Format);

- Aggregated Declaration Report – Summarizes each supplier’s input for each EICC-GeSI Declaration question and aggregates all suppliers answers (Excel Format).



Compared to today’s manual methods, automating with Green Status Pro’s Conflict Minerals software service provides the following significant benefits:

- Time Savings: Ingestor is 300-500 times faster than manual methods;

- Cost Savings: Fewer employees and outside contractors are required for conflict minerals reporting;

- Quality: Reduces human error while supporting more complete due diligence reviews;

- Risk Reduction: The Ingestor process is the basis for producing due diligence documentation and comprehensive reports that will meet the requirements of auditors, the SEC and consumers whose purchase decisions take into account corporate social responsibility.



“Every company that receives 50 or more EICC-GeSI Conflict Minerals Reports from its suppliers can justify the acquisition of Ingestor,” concludes Kasameyer. “This includes SEC-reporting US public companies with tens of thousands of smelter references to their small-to-midsized suppliers, both private and off-shore, with several hundred smelter references. Industry leaders recommend implementing leading-edge IT solutions to lower the cost of complying with Dodd-Frank Section 1502: Ingestor delivers.”



Green Status Pro offers conflict minerals compliance officers the opportunity to process up to 25 EICC-GeSI Conflict Minerals Reports and receive their Consolidated Smelter Report. Individual free trials can be scheduled at Free Ingestor Test Drive.



About Green Status Pro

Green Status Pro’s mission is to simplify the regulatory lives of operating managers by automating the documentation of due diligence. Green Status Pro is the leading cloud-based software service for automating compliance with the SEC’s Conflict Minerals Rule. RoadMap for CM™ automates the SEC-mandated annual review of a company’s conflict minerals due diligence procedures. Ingestor™ is the leading software service for automating the validation, due diligence reviews and reporting of suppliers’ EICC-GeSI Conflict Minerals reports. Green Status Pro is an IBM Business Partner, hosting its application on IBM’s SoftLayer secure global cloud infrastructure. To learn more, please visit Green Status Pro.