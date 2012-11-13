First California Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAL) Investor Alert: Investigation of Takeover by PacWest Bancorp

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2012 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in First California Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAL) shares was announced concerning whether the offer by PacWest Bancorp to acquire First California Financial Group, Inc. for $8.00 per First NASDAQ:FCAL share and the takeover process are unfair to investors in NASDAQ:FCAL shares.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain officers and directors of First California Financial Group, Inc. breached their fiduciary duties owed NASDAQ:FCAL investors in connection with the proposed acquisition.



On November 6, 2012, PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ: PACW) and First California Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCAL) announced the signing of an agreement and plan of merger whereby PacWest Bancorp will acquire First California Financial Group, Inc. for $8.00 per First California Financial Group, Inc. common share, or approximately $231 million in aggregate consideration, payable in PacWest common stock.



However, given that certain stockholders of First California Financial Group, Inc., including all current directors and certain other stockholders, owning or controlling approximately 22% in the aggregate of the currently outstanding shares of First California Financial Group, Inc., have already agreed to vote in favor of the transaction, the investigation focuses on whether the First California Financial Group Board of Directors undertook an adequate sales process, adequately shopped the company before entering into the transaction, maximized shareholder value by negotiating the best price, and acted in the shareholders' best interests in connection with the proposed sale.



