First Call GB Ltd Warns Drivers to Plan Ahead for Breakdowns

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2012 -- No matter how well maintained your vehicle it, there are certain aspects which are simply out of your control, and which could result in a breakdown – a shard of glass lying on the road could cut through a tyre, the alternator might wear out over time, or the cold weather could kill the battery. Because of this, First Call GB Ltd warn that it is essential for you have a plan in place, should a breakdown occur, so that you and your passengers remain safe, and the position of your broken down vehicle will not cause put other motorists in danger.



The experts from breakdown servicing company First Call GB Ltd have some simple tips for those whose cars breakdown on the motorway. First and foremost, if you can still drive your car, then head for the nearest garage, as parking up on the hard shoulder should only be done if absolutely necessary. This is not a particularly safe place to park, and furthermore, it may be difficult for a tow truck to access.



If you have to park there, First Call GB Ltd recommend that you exit the car from the passenger door, out of the way of any oncoming traffic. Everyone in the car should do the same. As a general rule of thumb, getting out of the car is better than sitting in when broken down, as there is always a risk on a busy motorway, that your vehicle will be hit by a passing car.



As you cannot predict where and when you will experience a car breakdown, and it may take quite a while for your breakdown service to arrive on scene, First Call GB Ltd advise their customers to always keep a small survival kit inside the boot of their car. Items such as water, a coat or blanket, a torch and batteries should be sufficient. Include some spare change to use at a payphone too, in case your mobile has no reception, or runs out of battery, as you’ll need to call either your breakdown service, or a local garage.



About First Call GB Ltd:

