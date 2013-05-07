First Choice Homes Wins Bid to Restore the Apalachee Farms Clubhouse in Dacula

Dacula, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2013 -- Chris Collins, owner of First Choice Homes won the bid to restore the Apalachee Farms Clubhouse including the rest house and tennis facility. Situated at Dacula Road by the golf course first tee, the clubhouse serves as the community pool’s background.



In an interview, Collins said the clubhouse project will go a long towards giving the entire area a total makeover. According to Chris, “we had no idea what the other bidders were doing. We just did some measuring about the project and just hoped that our reputation would help us.”



Chris Collins definitely has a right to feel confident about the reputation of First Choice Homes, as it has proven itself time and again capable of delivering. The company has created 16 re-roofs in the community alone and more than a thousand in the area. In addition, the company has built 2 custom decks and nearly two dozen building projects.



To better serve the community, Chris Collins of Dacula has come out with a new website called http://chriscollinscustomhomes.com/. The website contains information about Collins himself as well as information about First Choice Homes.



At Collins’ new website you will learn about the areas they specialize in such as gutter installation and service, custom homes and other types of construction services. Besides these, Collins’ website has a link to his First Choice Roof Systems, where you can avail of services such as flooring, windows, insulation and cabinetry.



Apart from providing a wide variety of services, the company also maintains business’ licenses and liability insurance and their services adhere to the standards set in the US, ensuring that regardless of what you choose, you will be able to get high quality service.



Apart from providing information about his company and the services they render, the new site also has pertinent facts about Collins himself. Apart from being in the homebuilding business for nearly 15 years, Collins has also ventured into the business of insurance restoration. Since embarking in this business in 2008 he has completed more than 2,000 flood, fire and storm damage projects. As a testament to Collins’ business savvy and ability to deliver, his business has expanded to Tennessee, Kentucky and North Carolina.



The reputation of Collins and his company in the community is well known and his reputation for providing top of the line services is second to none. Given these facts, it is certain that the Apalachee Farms Clubhouse is in good hands.



About ChrisCollinsCustomHomes.com

First Choice Homes is a contracting and home building company that is recognized for its highly efficient customer service and workmanship. Owned and managed by Chris Collins, they also offer roofing and other construction services. For more information please visit http://chriscollinscustomhomes.com/.



Media Contact:

Author: Chris Collins

Company Name: First Choice Homes, LLC

Contact Address: 535 River Valley Drive, Dacula, GA

Email: firstchoicehomesga@gmail.com

Phone: (678) 773 – 0717