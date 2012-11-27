First Choice Product Acquisition (FCPRAC) Acquires Shade Sails Direct

Hauts Du Brel, Albas -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2012 -- Venture capital company First Choice Product Acquisition (FCPRAC) have just acquired Shade Sails Direct - the US based shade sails distribution company. Shade Sails Direct have been a leading supplier of Australian made sail shades manufactured by SailShadeWorld for the last two years. From their distribution center in Illinois they have been supplying the US and Canadian markets with top of the range shade products. The acquisition by FCPRAC includes existing stock, employment, supplier and distribution contracts.



A spokesman for FCPRAC explained the rationale for the acquisition: "We are always on the look out for new product opportunities and had identified shade sails as a promising growth area. Originally invented in Australia, that market is now saturated but there are many countries around the world that are still at the early-adopter stage with this product. Rather than creating a market presence for ourselves from scratch, our approach is to identify young companies that we can acquire on a friendly basis, that will benefit from our investment and marketing expertise. Shade Sails Direct were an ideal fit for us and we have just relaunched their website under our own brand: http://fcprac.com/ ."



What will be the impact on existing supplier relationships, distribution channels and customers ? Shade Sails Direct Managing Director Bill Oakes explains: "This is a friendly acquisition and will not involve any change in staff, disruption in supply or customer service issues. In fact the only external visible change is that we have moved our website to the FCPRAC domain. In taking a significant share of the ownership of the company FCPRAC are providing a capital injection that will allow us to further develop the US and Canadian markets for our products and take advantage of the international marketing experience that FCPRAC bring to the table."



Products currently offered by the company include square and triangular shade sails in five standard sizes up to 16 feet square, which are available in four colors. In addition the company recently launched a custom made service to allow clients to order sunsails in a wider variety of colours and with dimensions to exactly fit the available space. The company will shortly be expanding the custom made range which has had a very successful initial introduction. New products will include a lighter weight, more economical shade fabric and a fire resistant version for commercial and interior use



For the European market shade sails can be ordered directly from the country specific website: http://voiledombragefrance.fr/ in France, Sonnensegel Direkt in Germany and Toldos Velas in Portugal.



FCPRAC is owned by French Vie Ltd - a UK registered company.



Company Contact Information

French Vie Ltd

Colin LAWRENCE

Hauts Du Brel

46140

+33 565 31 39 57