First Class Puppy: Acclaimed Dog Trainer Releases Guide to Your Puppy's First Year

Pittston, PA -- For many dog owners, a puppy's first year is an intense learning experience for both human and hound. However, thanks to a ground-breaking new book by a celebrated American dog trainer, navigating that first vital year can be easier and more successful than ever before.



‘First Class Puppy: A Guide for Your Puppy’s First Year’, written by Beth Mattei-Miller, affords all readers the opportunity to help their puppy put his or her best paw forward.



Synopsis:



“First Class Puppy: A Guide to Your Puppy's First Year is a comprehensive book about solving common puppy issues and early training. It includes information on housetraining, nipping, socialization, exercising your puppy, how to find a good trainer, how to take advantage of puppy developmental periods during training, interpreting canine body language and much more. With over 50 photos and graphics to increase your understanding of your puppy and the training process, this book will be a valuable resource when raising a puppy of any breed.”



As the author explains, her book fills a vital demand in the pet owners’ marketplace.



“There is a severe lack of good puppy books available that have positive and proactive training plans and utilize the clicker, one of the most humane ways to train,” says Mattei-Miller, owner of First Class Canine in Pennsylvania.



Continuing, “I wrote this book for my clients so that they can have a reference for their puppy's first year, and am now making it available to the public so that it can help with their dogs, too.”



The book contains further training information on subjects including resource guarding, intense canine play, handling strategies and even information pertaining to owner separation.



“Modern research has made it clear that puppies possess cognitive abilities that are much deeper than originally thought. Most books on the market do not deal with this up-to-the-minute research, so I have made it a goal to allow owners to take advantage of these latest discoveries,” Mattei-Miller adds.



With supplies limited, the author urges interested owners to purchase before it’s too late.



‘First Class Puppy: A Guide for Your Puppy’s First Year’, published by CreateSpace, is available from Amazon: http://amzn.to/RlGqvR



About Beth Mattei-Miller

Beth Mattei-Miller is a CPDT-KA and CBCC-KA with over 10 years experience working with animals. She started working at an animal shelter in 2001 taking her lifelong love of animals and putting it to good use.



After six years there, taking numerous dog training courses and working with thousands of dogs and cats, she opened up First Class Canine (http://www.firstclasscanine.com) where she helps clients work with their dogs on training and behavior issues.



She lives in Pittston, PA with her husband, two human children, dogs and cats.