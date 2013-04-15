First Class Weddings Launches at the Artwork Network Gallery in Denver, CO April 13, 2013

Boulder, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2013 -- First Class Wedding, an award-winning brand that helps grow businesses in the wedding industry, has announced their April 13th launch at the Artwork Network Gallery. From 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM, the gallery, located at 878 Santa Fe Drive in Denver, Colorado, will host expert presenters in the following fields:



-Social Media Strategy & Tactics

-Web world and Referral Systems

-Wellness & Stress Management

-Innovative Video Promotions (Vlogs)

-Personal Productivity Coaching

-Tool Kits & Free Social Media Bucks

-Business Strategy and Coaching



Business owners will have the opportunity for "face time" with some of the leading vloggers, bloggers, coaches, referral engineers, strategists, and social media experts in the nation. In addition to nationally recognized, expert speakers and panelists, the event will include lunch and a cocktail hour.



The Artwork Network Gallery is housed in a unique space with high antique ceilings, beautiful wooden floors and exposed brick. The gallery boasts a constantly changing collection of art with a nice variety of colorful, modern pieces to experience.



Event organizer Tammy Ash Perkins says, "Join us in celebration of our First Class Weddings Denver Launch Conference while gaining invaluable tools, business strategies and contacts by attending our unique modern marketing workshop. And, if you can't attend, follow along with hashtag #fcwdenver13!"



About Artwork Network Gallery

The Artwork Network Gallery opened in late spring 2005 in Denver's Art District on Santa Fe. The gallery's current location houses a 3000 square foot showroom as well as the Artwork Network Underground Studios, a 3000 square foot basement with artist work studios. Artwork Network Gallery prides itself in bridging the gap between an online transaction and a personal interaction.



About First Class Weddings

First Class Weddings was founded in 1993 as a luxury destination wedding company located in Hawaii. After several years of award-winning success including being featured on the Travel Channel and authoring of The Best of Hawaii Wedding Book —the company expanded to an elite business-to business network that helps grow other businesses in the wedding industry. Find out more at http://www.firstclassweddings.com/



For additional information or to RSVP, Contact:



Tammy Ash Perkins

First Class Weddings

(808)-877-1411

(720)-708-5510

admin@firstclassweddings.com

http://www.firstclassweddings.com/