First Collect International Extending Its Debt Collection Solutions to France, Italy, and Russia

London, UK -- 09/07/2020 -- The collection of outstanding accounts costs any company both time and expense. In the past, the more effort they put into collecting what had become a bona fide debt would cost them extra administration, and hence greater cost. To the customer, who does not intend to pay or who is prepared to delay payment for as long as possible, no end of letter writing or bombarding them with overdue reminders will make any difference. Stepping in for such a scenario, First Collect International provides quick and efficient solutions to recover these debts.



During a recent online industry event, the spokesperson of First Collect International informed, "As a full UK and international overdue account collection service, we leave our clients with more time to concentrate on their core tasks. Whether they are looking for complete sales ledger control or collection of a one-off debt, we remain there to assist them. Our debt collection support is currently available in countries like Russia, France and Italy. We have also been operational in the regions of Africa, Holland, Spain, the UK and South America."



First Collect International has a worldwide network of agents and legal experts, which makes it capable of collecting its clients' money in Russia. The service provider runs a debt collection agency in Russia that has top managers with decades of industry experience. They are associated with entities like the CSA, ACA, IACC and LIC. First Collect International believes that every case is different, and thus, it remains flexible enough to redesign its debt collection strategy in the country. The fee structure is also based on the simplicity of making collections.



The spokesperson further asserted, "Our debt recovery work usually begins with a mix of registered mails, faxes, and telephonic contacts. This can be extended to one-on-one interactions if required. Most people consent to repay at this stage. However, if they refuse to acknowledge their obligations yet, we may begin legal proceedings against them. Whatever we do, we ensure that it is within the ambit of the law. For those in Italy, it is helpful to know that we are recommended by Berne Union Members (the international association of credit insurers)."



First Collect International also does debt collection in France where such collection may be particularly difficult. A different financial and legal system does have its complexities, and few creditors in the UK appreciate getting enmeshed. However, the service provider is fully capable of locating the gone away debtors. FCI line of solutions in France includes sovereign debt recovery and purchase, as well as asset disposal and dispute resolution. Some prominent features of these solutions are no file opening charges, no prepayment, and no subscriptions.



About First Collect International

First Collect International operates its debt collection agency in Italy, France and many other regions worldwide. The service provider offers solutions, including B2B debt collection, legal fee insurance, T&C review, asset disposal, dispute resolution, and sovereign debt and unpaid banking instruments. From MNCs to credit insurance corporations and some of the largest firms of accountants in the world, First Collect International has served all types of clients since the year 1993.