First Collect International Extending the Most Efficient Debt Collection Support in France and Italy

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/17/2020 -- First Collect International helps businesses with their UK and worldwide credit control and debt collection. The service provider has served many leading multinationals, credit insurance corporations and some of the largest firms of accountants globally. First Collect International has been offering its debt recovery solutions for more than 20 years. Throughout this period, the service provider has handled hundreds of millions in claims and represented thousands of clients all over the world, whether they were sole traders or government departments.



While attending a media event, the spokesperson of First Collect International asserted, "If businesses advance credit on any terms, they will have slow payers, potentially becoming bad debts. They should check if their customer can actually pay them. We can check their financial status for such businesses that advance credit and save their time and expenses. To the customer, who does not intend to pay or is prepared to delay payment for as long as possible, no ends of letter writing or bombarding them with overdue reminders makes any difference."



First Collect International now also offers its valuable debt collection solutions in France and Italy. If someone's debtors have moved to these locations, debt collection for them may be particularly difficult. A different financial and legal system does have its complexities, and few creditors in the UK appreciate getting enmeshed. However, First Collect International always has a way out for its clients. The service provider's debt collection services in France include sovereign debt recovery and purchase, along with asset disposal and dispute resolution.



Additionally, the spokesperson informed, "We serve according to each client's specific needs. Some features of our solutions available in France are no prepayment, no subscriptions, and no file opening charges. Companies find it time-consuming, counter-productive and expensive to chase late payers in a foreign land like France. The economic situation is not very positive as well, which makes companies even more reluctant to take such a step. This, in turn, encourages the debtors to hold back the payment, hoping to get away with it."



In both France and Italy, First Collect International has its debt collection personnel who have been extensively trained for dealing with complex cases. They are well-versed with the laws and relevant methodologies. The service provider also retains experienced lawyers in these countries, in case the matter goes to litigation. While that is the last resort, First Collect International always stays prepared to deal with it. These retained solicitors operate to a fixed cost fee. Language is no issue for the multilingual staff of First Collect International.



About First Collect International

First Collect International (FCI) is a reputed player in the debt recovery field, collecting outstanding bad debt on behalf of its clients. Whether businesses need help in France or are looking for a debt recovery firm in Italy, the service provider caters to them all. FCI follows hands-on collection methods rather than fixed ones, and its personnel has expertise in local markets worldwide. Operating since the year 1993, FCI is a member of CSA, ACA, IACC, and LIC. The service provider has also been recommended by Berne Union Members.