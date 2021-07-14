First Collect International Is a Leading Provider of International Debt Collection Services

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/14/2021 -- Sometimes the collection of outstanding accounts becomes difficult for companies and businesses. This happens when customers make up their minds to delay payments for as long as possible or not make payments at all. No matter how many times they are sent overdue reminders and letters, nothing seems to affect them. In such cases, companies end up spending higher costs and time in collecting their debts. The situation worsens in the case of international debt collection. First Collect International (FCI) makes debt collection easy, quick and effective with its global debt collection services.



Organisations start dedicating more time and resources to debt collection, which they should be using on organisational development. First Collect International's spokesperson in an interview stated, "There is no shortage of cheaters who delay or refuse payment after availing services or buying products. Despite making all the efforts, they often fail to track their debtors and collect the debt. This is where we come to their rescue with our outstanding international debt collection services. We specialise in providing the full UK and global overdue account collection service to locate 'gone away' debtors."



First Collect International has a reputation for recovering debts efficiently and quickly, which prevents organisations from wasting their time and allows them to concentrate on their core tasks. Not surprisingly, many looking for a complete sales ledger or collection of a 'one off' debt turn to FCI for their specific collection requirements. As a customer-oriented enterprise, First Collect International considers its clients to be the principal reason for their existence. All its team members are punctual, professional, helpful, and courteous in their dealings. They are committed to providing a level of service and care that makes clients stay with FCI.



While talking about debt collection in the Netherlands, the spokesperson added, "For our process of debt collection in the Netherlands, we ask our clients to provide us with the complete information that includes debtor's contact information, dates of invoices, and outstanding amount. If there is any other information relating to debt history, like copies of relevant letters and notes of conversations, we will need it as well. Then our team follows the process of sending faxes, letters and making telephone calls to debtors. Each case is different, so we never try to follow a fixed procedure. Clients love our debt collection rate, as we work on No Result – No Fee basis."



First Collect International also has created its "custom made" debt collection software. It is so accurate and efficient that everybody counting on it can expect to get their money back. Some of these fantastic software features are no file opening charges, no prepayment, and no subscriptions. For more information about FCI and its debt collection software, people can refer to its website.



About First Collect International

First Collect International specialises in providing the full UK and international overdue account collection service. To find out more about the top debt recovery agency in Netherlands, those interested can either visit FCI's website or have a word with its team at +44 (0)20 8532 9637 to discuss their debt collection requirements in the country.



