First Collect International Now Offering No Results No Fee Debt Recovery Services in Spain

South Woodford, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2014 -- Businesses desperate to receive payment from untraceable debtors in Spain can now seek the assistance of First Collect International, a debt recovery agency of repute. Offering clients a one stop solution for all their debt collection requirements, they enable clients to focus on their business operations while they go ahead tracing the ‘gone away’ debtors and begin recovery proceedings.



“There are no file opening charges, no prepayment and no subscriptions fees. We recognise every business has specific requirements so we come up with custom debt collection programmes. We can take on a complete credit control programme from the date of the invoice posting. Alternatively we can reach an understanding with the client to operate on 30, 60 or 90 days and over,” commented a senior executive with the company.



Once a file is opened with First Collect International, they begin prompt collection intervention through qualified personnel. Thanks to access to extensive sets of databases, they can trace the debtors much more efficiently than the business enterprises which have their core expertise in other areas. They then contact the debtors via phone or mail to discuss the repayment of the debt. If required, personal contact is made as well. All recollection activities are well within the legally permissible limits.



If sustained contact with the debtors regarding repayment of debt is to no avail, legal proceedings are initiated against them. As the executive stated, “We have a team of lawyers that works with us on fixed fees. A letter is sent to the concerned party giving them a definite period within which to settle the matter or else face legal action. Procedures they may face include attachment of earnings, property charges and other enforcement methods.”



Information required to begin working for recovery of debt includes details of the outstanding amount, dates of invoices, debt history, copies of relevant letters and notes of conversations. The company works at No Result – No Fee basis, so there is nothing clients need to worry about. They have quickly become one of the leading debt recovery companies in Spain.



About First Collect International

First Collect International is a reputable debt collection agency in the UK with no restriction on the number of accounts they can handle, unlike several of their competitors. They offer specialist services such as sovereign debt recovery & purchase, along with asset disposal & dispute resolution. Presenting one stop solutions for all requirements of the clients, they offer outstanding services in terms of professionalism, efficiency and reliability.



Contact Information



34-36 High Road,

South Woodford,

London E18 2TX

United Kingdom

Tel: +44 (0)20 8532 9637

Fax: +44 (0)20 8532 9638

Website: http://www.firstcollect.com/