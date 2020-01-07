First Collect International Offering Reliable and Customized Debt Collection Services in Italy

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2020 -- First Collect International (FCI) is an enterprise committed to providing reliable and fully customized debt collection and recovery services worldwide. Offering the full UK and international overdue account collection service since its inception over 20 years ago, FCI has helped many clients collect their outstanding accounts seamlessly. First Collect International's extensive client list contains many leading credit insurance corporations, multinationals and some of the largest firms of accountants across the globe. With specialized services, such as international credit reporting, review service, asset disposal and dispute resolution, and sovereign debt recovery and purchase, this enterprise offers a one-stop solution for all its clients' needs.



While providing insight into First Collect International, the company spokesperson in an interview stated, "Companies and businesses often have a hard time collecting their outstanding debts because of some customers who refuse to pay or delay payments. Sometimes, they fail to get debt back despite spending a good deal of time and money. Not just this but organizations start focusing more on debt collection and less on their core tasks, which is perilous for their business. Understanding the whole scenario well, we provide reliable and fully customized debt collection services to the people or firms in need."



Based on its years of experience, First Collect International has created its 'custom-made' debt collection software to provide full UK and global overdue account collection service to locate 'gone away' debtors. The software is so accurate and efficient that those counting on FCI can be sure to get all their debts recovered. Some of the striking features of FCI's debt collection software are no file opening charges, no prepayment and no subscriptions. Not just the software but also the entire enterprise and its team are worth the trust. First Collect International is a member of the CSA, IACC, ACA and LIC.



The spokesperson added, "For collecting a debt, we require complete information that includes full name and address, email addresses, telephone and fax numbers, dates of invoices and amount outstanding. We also require copies of relevant letters, notes of conversations, invoices/statements and any other information relating to the debt history. Once we have all the information, we start our process using a combination of letters, faxes and telephone calls. However, there are no fixed procedures for each collection of debt."



Because First Collect International specializes in undertaking debt recoveries for clients globally, it can be an ideal pick for those in need of quick, reliable and result-oriented debt collection in Italy. With a team that knows different financial and legal systems like the back of its hand, FCI can provide debt collection and recovery service anywhere. For all international claims, FCI appoints seasoned local agents of the debtor's country.



First Collection International is a name reputed for providing unmatched debt collection and recovery services across the globe. As the team members are knowledgeable and skilled enough, they know the laws and regulations of different countries. Therefore, those in need of customized services for debt collection in France can contact First Collect International.



