First Collect International Offers Assistance for Debt Recovery and Asset Disposal

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/06/2020 -- First Collect International is a global debt recovery company established in London. The firm is a member of the largest international associations which are CSA, ACA, IACC and LIC. This underlines the firm trustworthiness in international debt collection. The firm takes a holistic approach to debt collection, thus offering end to end solutions for all recovery needs. The emphasis is met to enable quick, hassle-free and cost-effective recovery. The firm is punctual and courteous in its dealings with clients and committed to ensuring customer satisfaction and delivering top-notch services.



Offering insight on how one can choose a reliable debt collection agency, the company spokesperson said, "Outsourcing the debt collection process to an agency is a good idea. In this case, one will need to hire a top-notch agency for global debt recovery. Here are things that one need to consider when choosing a debt collection agency. Clients need to check the accreditation and reputation of the debt collection agency before hiring them. The agency hired should have a good know-how of jargons. Also, clients need to look for an agency which offers them with a comprehensive report on areas like the age of the debt and many more."



First Collect International is an international debt collection company based in London, UK. The firm is an independent business that is wholly owned by directors and employees. The firm offers assistance in the collection of accounts from the earliest overdue stage and dealings with queries and arrears. The firm has handled over 79,000 claims, and they have been entrusted with claims over $700,000,000. For those looking for a trustworthy international debt collection company, the firm has been recommended and trusted by Berne Union Members as a reliable collection agency.



Speaking on the qualities of a good debt collection agency, the company spokesperson said, "To ensure timely clearance of debts, one need to choose a debt collection agency with great care. Here are some qualities of a good debt collection agency. A good debt collection agency focus on all possible solutions before contacting a debtor. A perfect debt collection agency has excellent communication skills, thus they can resolve problems effectively. They are excellent negotiators, thus they can resolve issues since most of them arise from unmet needs and many more."



Are you looking for a debt collection agency for debt recovery in Uganda? First Collect International is here to help. Given that there are a host of complexities involved in lending and recovering debt from debtors in Uganda, with the firm, clients can overcome the fears of losing their money. The firm offers clients an extensive network of collectors and legal experts all across Uganda. Once clients partner with the firm, they pursue a debt collection in the country regardless of where the debtor is located. The firm strives to achieve out of court settlements to minimize stress and burden on their clients and ensure a healthy relationship with the debtors.



About First Collect International

First Collect International is a global debt recovery company that offers international overdue debt collection services. They have a debt collection agency in Uganda which serves to help clients recover their debt from debtors living in the country.