First Collect International Offers Efficient Debt Recovery in the Netherlands

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2021 -- London based First Collect International (FCI) specialises in International Credit Reporting, Terms & Conditions Review, Sovereign Debt Recovery & Purchase, Asset Disposal and Dispute Resolution. The full-service debt recovery agency has the execution capabilities to cater to 130 countries through a thriving network of partners and associates. From blue-chip companies and credit insurance corporations to the leading accountancy firms and startups, FCI serves them all with a commitment to their unique needs. Solutions are tailored to each client and executed to perfection, ensuring an expedited and simplified payment process. Only legal and ethical methods are employed, and documentation provided each time the agency approaches the debtor.



The spokesperson at FCI recently stated, "Debt recovery is an art, and FCI has perfected it in over two decades of service. We do whatever the law and ethics permit us for speedy overdue account collection. Our numbers speak for themselves. In 20 years, we have handled 79,000 plus claims and recovered upwards of $700,000,000. We boast 300% higher collection rates than competitors. We recover in 130 countries, including the UK, Africa, France, South America, Germany, Holland, Italy, Russia, Spain and more. That makes us a global debt recovery agency with a formidable track record. Plus, we are an active member of CSA, ACA, LIC and IACC."



FCI ensures attention to detail, whether it's a standalone account or multiple accounts. From the initial overdue stage, end-to-end assistance is provided and handling queries and arrears to executing complex repayment schedules and taking the legal course. With proper documentation maintained, the client can display to the court the legal proceedings involved in recovery. In addition, FCI has developed a proprietary Debt Collection Software that imports data across formats. This way, separate invoices are apportioned to the debtor's account, saving time and money. Regardless of the debtors' location, they can be contacted instantly via a local collector.



On debt collection Netherlands, the spokesperson further stated, "Recovery overdue account can be tough if the debtor is in Holland. Despite investing time, money and effort, recovery isn't guaranteed. That's where FCI kicks in. we are Netherlands's top debt recovery firm with a track record to show for it. We guarantee results. If recovery fails, we skip the fees. The No Result, No Fee guarantee sums our commitment towards our job and customer satisfaction. Thanks to the Debt Collection Software and streamlined processes, we make savings and pass them on to clients. For volume collections, our fee is typically as low as 3%."



FCI initiates the process as soon as the client provides contact information, outstanding amount and dates of invoices. Any other information that relates to the debt history may also be asked for. This includes copies of relevant letters, invoices/statements and notes of conversations. The recovery process involves getting in touch with the debtor through letters, telephone calls and faxes. Customised strategies are implemented, as no two accounts are the same.



London based First Collect International is a full-service overdue account collection company with international footing. A member of CSA, ACA, LIC, and IACC uses the best practices for quick and smooth recovery. Some accounts are closed within 24 hours, and others within 6 weeks with a repayment schedule chalked out or the account passed for legal action. Over the years, FCI has emerged as the leading debt collection company in Netherlands.



