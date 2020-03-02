First Collect International Offers Help for Debt Recovery in Italy

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/02/2020 -- Two decades on, First Collect International (FCI) has been setting exacting standards in overdue account collection and corporate research. Based out of London, the company serves a diversified, global clientele, including, but not limited to, high worth individuals, sole traders, governments, credit insurance corporations, accountancy firms, and multinationals. FCI takes a holistic approach to debt collection, offering end-to-end solutions for all recovery needs. The emphasis is on implementing proven approaches for quick, hassle-free and cost-effective recovery. The company is professional, punctual, helpful and courteous in its dealings with clients, and committed to ensuring the highest standards in service and customer satisfaction.



The spokesperson at First Collect International recently stated, "Debt collection costs the business in time and money. At FCI, we have ways to make it a lot simpler, quicker and economical. We are a full-scale debt recovery company specialising in B2B Debt Collection, UK and international tracing, UK and international credit reporting, terms and conditions review, sovereign debt & unpaid banking instruments. No account is too big or too small for our expertise. We handle each aspect of the process meticulously, from the initial overdue stage through to the intricate repayment plans. We even take care of queries and arrears as well."



FCI has a track record to back its claim as the leading name in the debt recovery market. Since the year 1993, the company has handled over 79,000 claims and recovered over $700,000,000, and counting. In fact, FCI's collectors make for 300% higher collection rates compared to competitors. The company has taken its expertise globally, thanks to partners and associates in over 130 countries across all financial markets. This gives FCI the ability to collect overdue account in the UK, Africa, France, Germany, Holland, Italy, Russia, South America, and Spain. Adding to the company's credibility is its active membership of CSA, ACA, IACC, and LIC.



On debt recovery in Italy, the spokesperson further stated, "Debt recovery is tedious, more so when the debtor is in an offshore location like Italy. However, for FCI, it's all in a day's job. We have a reputation for taking the stress out of overdue account recovery. We have local agents, lawyers and other professionals in Italy. They come together to execute tailored debt recovery strategies. Their first-hand knowledge of the local language, financial markets and legal compliance requirements help them deliver favourable outcomes for every file. Once the file is opened with us, we initiate collection intervention promptly with the effective operative method."



FCI first sends debtors registered mails and tries to get in touch with them telephonically for debt collection. However, if all this goes in vain, the company can start legal proceedings against them through a battery of associated Italian lawyers who work on fixed fees. As the leading Debt collection agency in Italy, FCI offers a 'No Result – No Fee' guarantee. Here, the company frees the client from paying agency fees in case of recovery fails.



About First Collect International

First Collect International is the leading global debt recovery firm. The London based company excels in the UK and international tracing, credit reporting, terms and conditions review, sovereign debt recovery and purchase along with asset disposal and dispute resolution. The services are streamlined, highly effective and easy on the pocket.