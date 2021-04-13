First Collect International Offers Streamlined Debt Recovery in Italy

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/13/2021 -- First Collect International (FCI) has a reputation for professionally managing overdue account collection for the world's leading MNCs, Credit Insurance Corporations and accountancy firms. The company is headquartered in London and has taken its expertise to entire Europe and beyond with the help of a seasoned, courteous and driven team. The professionals are keen to learn about the client's unique situation and plan and execute solutions accordingly. The focus is on ensuring speedy, smooth and economical recovery in line with the industry standards in ethics and transparency. They are easily accessible to clients at all levels, at any given time.



The spokesperson at First Collect International recently stated, "We take a professional approach to debt collection and associated service delivery. Our 20 plus years of experience means we can recover debts both, domestically and internationally, even if the debtor is unwilling to pay or deliberately delays the payment. With more than 79,000 claims handled and over $700,000,000 recovered, we have superlative numbers, alongside an active membership of CSA, ACA, LIC and IACC. As the leading debt collection firm in Germany, Europe, and the world, our collection rates exceed that of competitors by a whopping 300% margin.



FCI has partners and associates in 130 countries across all financial markets, such as, but not limited to, the UK, Africa, France, Germany, Holland, Italy, Russia, South America and Spain. The strong setup helps the company to speed up and streamline overdue collection. A wide range of core competencies is another distinguishing factor. From International Credit Reporting and Terms & Conditions Review to specialist services like Sovereign Debt Recovery & Purchase, Asset Disposal and Dispute Resolution, FCI support it all. The services are tailored to the client's exact requirements and backed by a 'No Result, No Fee service' guarantee.



On Italy overdue collection, the spokesperson further stated, "Overdue recovery is often hard, especially if the debtor is in Italy. FCI is the top B2B debt collection agency in Italy with a track record to prove it. While we take care of recovery, clients can focus on their core competencies and business development. Once the file is opened with us, collection intervention is ensured right away through qualified personnel and a practical, result-oriented operative method. The recovery gets underway with us sending debtors registered mails and getting in touch with them on phone. Even the option for making a personal contact is open."



If the standard methods fail, FCI can initiate legal proceedings through a team of lawyers working for the company on fixed fees. Besides lawyers, the company has local agents and other professionals in Italy with knowledge of the local language, financial markets and compliance requirements. They make a consolidated effort to recover and close the account as early as possible. Some accounts are closed within 24 hours while the majority are closed within 6 weeks with a repayment schedule chalked out or the account passed for legal action.



