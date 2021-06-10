First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2021 -- An investigation on behalf of current long-term investors in shares of First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCBC) was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at First Community Bankshares, Inc.



Investors who purchased shares of First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCBC) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain First Community Bankshares, Inc. directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Bluefield, VA based First Community Bankshares, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. First Community Bankshares, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $114.06 illion in 2019 to $134.43 million in 2020, and that its Net Income declined from $38.8 million in 2019 to $35.92 million in 2020.



Shares of First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCBC) closed on June 09, 2021, at $31.13 per share.



