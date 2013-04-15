First Episode of Zombie Web Series Going to Be Released Soon to Take Audience to a Frightening Wonder World

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2013 -- Very soon the scariest and deadliest zombies are going to invade the web space and all faint-hearted will probably disappear from the online world. Recently, the filming of the first Episode of American Zombie was completed on March 17, 2013 in Pahrump, NV, and very soon it is going to be released on the web. The director of the Zombie Web Series, Tony Mendoza has announced about the filming of the first episode and he maintains that it is one of the scariest of the zombie episodes that people would have ever watched in their lives. According to him, people will certainly enjoy the terrifying episode on AmericanZombie.tv when it will be released.



The story is written by J.G. Blodgett who very briefly reveals the outline of the story, “It is about a rogue group of bikers who fights zombies in order to take back America. There are so many horrifying and terrifying events throughout the story that will surely frighten the viewers. It will take you to a wonder world where unexpected and unbelievable elements will welcome you every now and then, only to keep you glued to your screen.”



Famous Canadian writer Thea Gregory who is also the author of the zombie bedtime stories has also said to be contributed to make the Zombie Web Series more interesting as well as terrifying. Her proven talent in cooking stories with zombies will certainly prove to be an important contribution for making the series more successful.



Director Tony is very confident about the success of the series of "Taking Back America - One Zombie at a Time", and he is hopeful of completing filming of eight more episodes by the end of the year. So, the first episode is just a curtain raiser, and people can expect to have more scary dosages after viewing the first episode. American Zombie is an affiliate series under The Next Shot online network and soon it will be available to the audience on AmericanZombie.tv.



AmericanZombie.tv

AmericanZombie.tv is the official website for releasing the American Zombie Web Series of "Taking Back America - One Zombie at a Time". The first episode will be available soon on the website and the bonus footage is currently available for viewing. The website will take visitors to a zombie adventure and total eight episodes of the story will be released on the site by the end of this year.



