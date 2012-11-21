First European Roulette Training Class Offered in Las Vegas

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2012 -- With more and more high-limit players from around the world choosing to play European roulette, top casinos on the Las Vegas strip are seeing a marked rise in the level of European roulette play. In fact, European roulette is quickly surpassing Baccarat as a choice for high limit game play. With the popularity of the game, demand for European Roulette dealers has also grown, as students in the first of its kind European Roulette class - taught at the College of Southern Nevada were well aware. Also aware of this opportunity, the College of Southern Nevada has just added the course to its Casino Management curriculum the first of its kind European Roulette class in Las Vegas. The first class members have just completed their training, anxious to improve their job prospects in the tight market at the high-end strip casinos.



“Training in this area previously has been nonexistent here in Las Vegas,” stated David Hernandez, Director of the Casino Management program at CSN. “At CSN, we are in the process of modernizing the Casino Management curriculum to address the most up to date current needs of the casino industry. Developing a European Roulette course fits in with our curriculum plans perfectly.”



The CSN recruited David Guyett, whose 31 years of experience with the game of European Roulette in Europe and on the Las Vegas strip uniquely qualified him to head up the task. “It’s great to see the enthusiasm these students have and also gratifying to be able to help advance their careers. This is a labor of love for me,” said Guyett.



During the class, students are instructed on the theory of the game as well as dealing procedures, customer service and etiquette. The course is designed to routinely drill students on fundamental concepts that progressively build the student’s ability to deal the game comfortably. Students taking the class are required to deal American (double zero) roulette as a pre-requisite. At the completion of the course the students are given preparation to audition live in any major casino in Las Vegas.



Lead faculty member, Mark DiStefano, added, “This is a win/win situation: the student completing the course immediately increases their value to future employers and the casinos have a larger pool of dealers with this specialized skill at their disposal as demand increases for European Roulette.”



With growing demand in the Casino industry, Hernandez and Guyett are both excited to add this unique game to the College of Southern Nevada’s Casino Management curriculum and to be the first in the city of Las Vegas to offer first-class training in this very popular game.



For more information about the next class starting March 2013, contact Mark DiStefano of CSN Faculty at (702)651-4316.



Media Contact:

http://csn.edu/