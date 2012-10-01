First Ever College Radio Day Album to Raise Funds for College Radio Stations Released

Hewitt, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2012 -- Grammy Award winning artists The Civil Wars and Blues Traveler, along with We Are Scientists, The Maine, Delta Spirit, Umphrey’s McGee, Soul Khan and The Front Bottoms are just some of the artists who have donated mostly unreleased tracks for the inaugural College Radio Day Album 2012, to be released on College Radio Day, October 2.



College Radio Day founder, Dr. Rob Quicke, Assistant Professor of Communication at William Paterson University, Wayne, NJ, and GM of student station WPSC FM, said, “What we have achieved is truly unprecedented. This summer, I worked with a group of students spanning the country in a newly formed Facebook group to put together a remarkable album to celebrate and help college radio in the USA,” said Quicke.



The album has a distinct concept with Disc 1 “College Radio Sessions” featuring mostly unsigned artists performing in college radio stations across the country. Disc 2 “Artists Stand with College Radio” features signed artists who have donated rare or unreleased tracks to help the cause of college radio. “It was amazing to experience the enthusiasm and positive reaction from well-known artists when we contacted them,” said Quicke, “and I love how there are some excellent unsigned artists alongside them – a really interesting and eclectic selection of songs.”



All the proceeds will go into a fund administered by CRD. Financial grants to varying college radio stations will be doled out to help buy new (needed) equipment, repair existing equipment, support promotional events and provide help in other ways.



The album will be released on College Radio Day – Tuesday, October 2nd – when over 550 college and high school radio stations spanning 28 countries will take part in a 24-Hour Global Marathon.Coldplay’s Chris Martin will officially launch the day with a specially recorded message of support for the unique mission of college radio. The ultimate goal of CRD is to inspire people to tune into their local college and high school radio and have them hear the particularly unique broadcasts offered across the United States, Europe, Africa and Australia.



College Radio Day 2012 also takes place when some colleges are choosing to sell off their student stations. The day, first and foremost, is a celebration. It also aims to raise the profile of college radio, reminding people just how important college radio is in regards to its broadcast content and value.



DISC 1: COLLEGE RADIO SESSIONS



1. Siren - Flying Words

(Recorded for WSVA FM, School of Visual Arts)



2. We Are Scientists - After Hours (BONUS TRACK ON LTD EDITION ONLY)

(Recorded for WXAV FM, Saint Xavier University)



3. Paper Aeroplanes – Cliché

(Recorded for WPSC FM, William Paterson University)



4. Sun-Dried Vibes - Next Year

(Recorded for WUSC FM, University of South Carolina)



5. First Right Theft - All Right

(Recorded for WLJS FM, Jacksonville State University)



6. 61 North - Red Headed Angel

(Recorded for WVUD FM, University of Delaware)



7. Bones Muhroni – Salem

(Recorded for UNC Student Radio, University of Northern Colorado)



8. The Horse Thieves – Tumbleweed

(Recorded for KUOI FM, University of Idaho)



9. Darry Miller And The Veil – Ticking Away All Your Time

(Recorded for WIXQ FM, Millersville University)



10. Qiet - The Vaudevillian

(Recorded for WMUL FM, Marshall University)



11. The Chapin Sisters - Palm Tree

(Recorded for WUTK FM, University of Tennessee)



Previously unreleased track



DISC 2: ARTISTS STAND WITH COLLEGE RADIO



1. Kill The Alarm - Dance Across The Sky



2. The Maine - You'll Never Know



3. Ocha la Rocha - Tunnels & Lines



4. Bern & The Brights - As Long As I Am Alive



5. Umphrey's McGee - Comma Later (Live)



6. Blues Traveler - You Don't Have To Love Me (Live)



7. The Front Bottoms - Father (Live)



8. Soul Khan featuring Akie Bermiss - Speeding Bullets



9. Carletta Sue Kay - Riding Around



10. The Civil Wars - Goodbye Girl



11. Delta Spirit - Tear It Up (Live)



12. John Garrison - Is This The Best It Gets

Previously unreleased track



The album will be released everywhere digitally on October 2nd. There will also be a limited edition double CD (only 1,500 copies), individually numbered for sale from http://www.collegeradioday.com while stocks last.



For more information about the album please visit here: http://www.collegeradioday.com/#!__album



