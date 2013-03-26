First Fundraiser for Global Run to Be Held in Victoria

British Columbia, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2013 -- Global initiative Run for Tomorrow (R4T) will host ‘A Night of Healthy Living’ on April 13, 2013 at Braefoot Community Association to raise awareness and funds in support of its upcoming 200-day, non-stop, 30+ countries relay-style marathon around the world led by a team of 10 elite marathoners from seven different countries. The open-market style community event will bring together local food vendors, musicians, and health and wellness companies for a late afternoon and evening of good food, good company and a good cause.



R4T wants to be the ‘spark’ that helps people around the world improve their health through increased awareness and participation in physical activity. Funds raised by R4T will be directed to charities that support people with diabetes, cancer, and heart and stroke conditions, as well as children, disadvantaged youth, and those living in poverty.



“We’re excited about the interest and support we’re getting from community organizations,” says R4T founder and executive director, Malcolm Anderson. “Victoria is an ideal city for this event because so many of its citizens are passionate about healthy living and want to inspire others to make positive lifestyle changes.”



About the event

‘A Night of Healthy Living’ will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2013 at Braefoot Community Association, 1359 McKenzie Avenue. The community oriented event will run from 4 PM – 9 PM. Outdoor activities, food tents, and live music from 4 PM to 6:30 PM. There will be guest speakers, presentations, raffle draws, and more music inside from 6:30 PM to 9 PM. Tickets: $15 students; $20 general admission; $30 families.



About Run for Tomorrow

Run For Tomorrow aims to educate children and adults about the importance of healthy living; inspire them to make positive lifestyle changes; and raise awareness and support for people with health conditions as well as, children, disadvantaged youth, and those living in poverty.



R4T boasts an impressive advisory group with the likes of Running Room founder John Stanton, Boston Marathon Race Director David McGillivray, Olympic runner and renowned running coach Jeff Galloway, and several ultra- marathon runners. The relay run itself will arrive in Victoria in October. See: http://www.r4t.org/



For media inquiries please contact:

Amy Penner, Events & Social Media Coordinator, Run for Tomorrow

250-213-6253, AmyPenner@R4T.org

Victoria, BC



http://www.r4t.org/



This is an initiative of InnovativeCommunities.org Foundation. Canadian Charity 871126249RR0001