Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of First Gen Corporation (FGEN) - Financial and Strategic SWOT Analysis Review market report to its offering

First Gen Corporation (FGEN) - Financial and Strategic SWOT Analysis Review provides you an in-depth strategic SWOT analysis of the companys businesses and operations. The profile has been compiled by GlobalData to bring to you a clear and an unbiased view of the companys key strengths and weaknesses and the potential opportunities and threats. The profile helps you formulate strategies that augment your business by enabling you to understand your partners, customers and competitors better.



The profile contains critical company information including:



- Business description - A detailed description of the companys operations and business divisions.

- Corporate strategy - Analysts summarization of the companys business strategy.

- SWOT Analysis - A detailed analysis of the companys strengths, weakness, opportunities and threats.

- Company history - Progression of key events associated with the company.

- Major products and services - A list of major products, services and brands of the company.

- Key competitors - A list of key competitors to the company.

- Key employees - A list of the key executives of the company.

- Executive biographies - A brief summary of the executives employment history.

- Key operational heads - A list of personnel heading key departments/functions.

- Important locations and subsidiaries - A list and contact details of key locations and subsidiaries of the company.

- Detailed financial ratios for the past five years - The latest financial ratios derived from the annual financial statements published by the company with 5 years history.

- Interim ratios for the last five interim periods - The latest financial ratios derived from the quarterly/semi-annual financial statements published by the company for 5 interims history.



Highlights



First Gen Corporation (First Gen) is a clean and renewable energy company. It is a subsidiary of First Philippine Holding Corporation, an energy company. First Gen undertakes activities related to power generation and energy related businesses. The company's power generation portfolio utilizes natural gas, water and geothermal steam to generate electricity. It has a portfolio of 15 power generation plants with a total installed capacity of 2,763 megawatts (MW). First Gens power plants provide generated electricity under long-term contracts with Meralco and Napocor electric cooperatives and other distribution utilities in the region. The company serves customers across Philippines.



First Gen Corporation Key Recent Developments



May 28, 2013: First Gen Reports Fire At Unit 60 Transformer Of 500 MW San Lorenzo Power Plant In Philippines

May 15, 2013: First Gen Reports Revenue Of $494.6m In Q1 2013

May 07, 2013: First Gen To Build LNG Terminal By 2016

Mar 06, 2013: First Gen Reports Revenue Of $1.4 Billion In 2012

Mar 03, 2013: First Gen To Construct Phase 1, Phase 2 And Phase 3 Of San Gabriel Power Project In Philippines



Key benefits of buying this profile include:



You get detailed information about the company and its operations to identify potential customers and suppliers.

- The profile analyzes the companys business structure, operations, major products and services, prospects, locations and subsidiaries, key executives and their biographies and key competitors.



Understand and respond to your competitors business structure and strategies, and capitalize on their weaknesses. Stay up to date on the major developments affecting the company.

- The companys core strengths and weaknesses and areas of development or decline are analyzed and presented in the profile objectively. Recent developments in the company covered in the profile help you track important events.



Equip yourself with information that enables you to sharpen your strategies and transform your operations profitably.

- Opportunities that the company can explore and exploit are sized up and its growth potential assessed in the profile. Competitive and/or technological threats are highlighted.



Scout for potential investments and acquisition targets, with detailed insight into the companies strategic, financial and operational performance.

- Financial ratio presented for major public companies in the profile include the revenue trends, profitability, growth, margins and returns, liquidity and leverage, financial position and efficiency ratios.



Gain key insights into the company for academic or business research.

- Key elements such as SWOT analysis, corporate strategy and financial ratios and charts are incorporated in the profile to assist your academic or business research needs.



Note: Some sections may be missing if data is unavailable for the company



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/141917/first-gen-corporation-fgen-financial-and-strategic-swot-analysis-review.html