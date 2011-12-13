First-Hand E-Cigarette Accounts from SneakyReviews.com Sway Smokers to Make the Switch

Kailua-Kona, Hi -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2011 -- Recently, multiple celebrities have been spotted on the news and talk shows smoking electronic cigarettes. From Leonardo DiCaprio and Johnny Depp to Katherine Heigl and Britney Spears, the list of people using the new type of smokeless cigarettes continues to grow due to the variety of benefits they offer.



Although not yet FDA-approved, e-cigarettes shirk the harmful effects of traditional tobacco cigarettes and instead use e-liquids infused with nicotine and an atomizer to allow people to inhale vapor and receive the nicotine hit they crave.



And because the electronic cigarette does not emit smoke, they can be used almost anywhere, including places where traditional smoking is prohibited.



With the growing popularity, the list of e-cigarette brands on the market is getting longer making it difficult for people to know which one is best-suited for them.



SneakyReviews.com contains a collaboration of reviews and information based on the latest and greatest electric or e-cigarette technology, and the electronic cigarettes resulting from them. The unbiased, up-to-date reviews offer genuine first-hand data about some of the most popular electric cigarette brands available. The site aims to help smokers find the most appropriate e-cigarette for them. In addition, SneakyReviews.com offers exclusive coupons and discounts on an array of e-cig products.



With reviews on some of the most well-known electronic cigarette brands, including Green Smoke, South Beach Smoke and SmokeStik, the site helps people decipher the differences in the cost, size and taste between each.



The site also includes a host of articles describing how e-cigs work and the different elements they contain, as well as a variety of testimonials from people who have made the change from tobacco cigarettes to electronic cigarettes.



According to one of the site’s visitors, Justintime, switching to e-cigarettes has had a major effect on his overall health.



“This is a great review on electronic cigarettes,” said Justintime. “I have used Green Smoke for over two months now and they have changed my life in more ways than one. Not only have I saved hundreds of dollars, but my health has improved. I can feel the difference in my strength and energy.”



The site also constantly updates and adds exclusive discounts and coupons for customers.



About SneakyReviews.com

For the past two years, SneakyReviews.com has been providing a collaboration of reviews and information based on the latest and greatest electric or e-cigarette technology, and the popular electronic cigarettes resulting from them. The site aims to help people determine which e-cigarette is best suited for them and also offers exclusive discounts and coupons on some of the most popular brands. For more information, visit http://www.SneakyReviews.com