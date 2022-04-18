First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:FHS) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2022 -- An investigation was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd.



Investors who purchased shares of First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE: FHS) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain First High-School Education Group Co directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



On or around March 11, 2021, First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. conducted its initial public offering, issuing 7.5 million American depository shares ("ADSs") priced at $10.00 per ADS.



Then, on September 28, 2021, First High-School Education Group announced its first half of 2021 unaudited financial results, including, among other results, gross profit of RMB62.3 million (US$9.6 million), a decrease of 3.6% from RMB64.6 million in the first half of 2020; a net loss of RMB3.8 million (US$0.6 million), compared to a net income of RMB31.9 million in the first half of 2020, which was "primarily incurred by certain non-recurring expenses"; and adjusted net income (Non-GAAP) of RMB11.2 million (US$1.7 million), a decrease of 64.9% from RMB31.9 million in the first half of 2020.



Shares of First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE: FHS) declined to as low as $1.05 per share on March 15, 2022.



