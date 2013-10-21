First Home Owners Centre Announces $9,000 in Extras for Home Buyers

Perth, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- While other housing builders charge premiums on many commonly requested options in a home build, First Home Owners Centre provides (FHOC) a $9,000 package of great features at a price of only $1,999.



Higher ceilings, premium kitchen furnishings, and Smart Wiring at a low package price are part of what differentiates FHOC from the competition. Trustworthy build quality, generous standard inclusions and transparency throughout the build process separate FHOC further from the pack.



High Ceilings

31c high ceilings in the kitchen, dining and living room areas make a huge difference in the feel of the home. Commonly found in period homes and high end contemporary properties, higher ceilings allow in more natural light and improve airflow compared to standard 2.4m high ceilings. 31c ceilings in these key rooms make a huge difference in the look and feel of these common rooms, giving a more airy and spacious feel to the areas of the house families spend the most time together in.



Premium Kitchen Benchtops

The kitchen is one of the most used rooms in a house and high quality Essastone benchtops make the experience more pleasant and luxurious. Essastone is a resilient, non-porous engineered stone made of up to 95% natural quartz. Unlike other common benchtop surfaces, Essastone requires no sealant, comes in a variety of beautiful designs, is easy to clean and holds up extremely well.



Smart Wiring

FHOC offers the Smart Wiring package from Intelligent Home Automated Solutions. A single desktop computer used to be the norm, but nowadays multiple PCs, an entertainment center, media streaming devices, and other networked appliances place much higher demands on your home wiring



VOIP, IPTV and High Definition TV, Video calling are just some of the modern services that require high data bandwith. Experts agree that wireless is not enough. A robust wiring system is the only way to provide the kind of throughput modern technology demands. Smart Wiring utilizes Category 6, otherwise known as Gigabit cabling, allowing for extremely high data speeds throughout your home. At the same time, Category 6 cable is backwards compatible and supports the use of traditional telephones.



Transparency

FHOC believes in transparency and provides detailed information about exactly what is and is not included on all their homes. Each FHOC design includes detailed floor plans, accurate dimensions, and inclusions are layed out in detail.



While other builders have hidden costs and don’t explain what is excluded in the contract, FHOC is up front and lets customers know clearly what costs extra so they can budget better and get the best value for their dollar. At FHOC, part of customer service is providing better information so buyers are able to make a better financial decision.



About First Home Owners Centre

FHOC is the First Home Owners division of HIA award winner Aveling Homes, one of Western Australia’s most quality focused building companies. What this means for you is that above all else, quality and affordability is what you will experience when you choose FHOC.



Visit the FHOC website at http://www.fhoc.com.au for more details about our services and available financing options for first time home buyers.



First Home Owners Centre Contact Information

24/7 Sales Enquiry line: (08) 6144 1088

Email: sales@fhoc.com.au