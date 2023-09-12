First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN) Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing at Toronto-Dominion Bank

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2023 -- An investigation was announced for long-term investors in shares of First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN) concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors and officers of Toronto-Dominion Bank.



Investors who are current long term investors in First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for current long term investors in First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Toronto-Dominion Bank over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN stocks, concerns whether certain Toronto-Dominion Bank officers and directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



According to that complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey the plaintiff alleges that the defendants failed to disclose that TD Bank had deficient internal controls that posed a significant risk to the closing of the First Horizon transaction, that TD Bank allegedly suffered from grossly ineffective internal controls regarding anti-money-laundering practices and failed to appropriately report unusual transactions or suspicious activity to U.S. regulators, that indeed, according to a report published by The Wall Street Journal, in "recent years," TD Bank only "flagged 28 customer transactions" as suspicious, and that as a result, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the U.S. Federal Reserve refused to approve the business combination within the necessary time frames.



