First Impression Studio Starts Its Bridal Makeup Services in Downtown Dallas at the Most Competitive Prices

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2012 -- First Impression Studio, a very popular beauty salon in Downtown Dallas, Texas now starts providing special bridal makeup services. Upon consultation, the salon's expert stylists and makeup artists can give suitable style to a bride and can enhance the beauty of any bride with their special makeup services.



They know which product would be appropriate for which skin type and with profound knowledge of the experienced stylists they have the ability to add four stars to the beauty of every bride. All the styling and makeup products used at this hair salon in downtown Dallas are from the apex cosmetic brands.



Their complete range of styling and makeup services include haircut, hair coloring, texture & treatment, waxing and exclusive makeovers. The maestro hands of their experienced stylists perform even the smallest of the task with utter perfection. Along with the services for which the clients pay an economical charge, they also get several invaluable tips from the stylists.



Stylists also help customers maintain texture of their skin and hair. Spokesperson for First Impression Studio stated, “Whether you're a busy professional looking for a convenient cut or a young socialite looking to stay beautiful for a night on the town, we're here to help! Our stylists have the professional know-how to keep you up to date with the latest trends in hair.” We are located in Downtown Dallas.



She further stated, “As well as makeup. Looking for a total makeover, bring it. We're confident that we can give you the perfect look you've been wanting. From a simple cut to a dramatic overhaul, we can give you a quick trim or give you the full workup. All at prices set to compete with other salons.”



About First Impressions Studio

