First Impressions Smile Center Hosts Free Dental Care Clinic with All Saints Church

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/12/2013 -- Local Fort Lauderdale dentist, Dr Robert Quesada of First Impressions Smile Center, in partnership with the All Saints Episcopal Church-New River Regional Ministry, will be providing free dental treatment to selected low income parishioners on Friday, February 15th. Dr. Quesada will review patient symptoms to determine those most in need before scheduling appointments for the work to be done.



"Affordable dental care continues to be a struggle for many and those new to the country often don't have the means to cover dental necessities. In conjunction with the New River Regional Ministry of All Saints Episcopal Church, First Impressions Smile Center provides this care over a period of time," Dr. Quesada explains. "Once assessments have been completed, the staff schedules appointments for those in dire need of dental care over a period of months. To assist these patients with their pain, the practice has reserved one Friday every few months to complete their treatment."



First Impressions Smile Center offers both general and cosmetic dentistry. Services offered include fillings, crowns and bridges, root canals and tooth extractions. Our practice rarely refers patients to other specialties and this flexibility saves patients time and assists in preventative care as only one dentist needs to be seen. Regular hygiene visits and check-ups along with home oral health routines ensure the patient's mouth stays healthy at all times.



For those in need of cosmetic dentistry, First Impressions Smile Center provides dental implants, veneers, teeth whitening and more. "Patients gain confidence when they have a beautiful smile and our dental practice provides this. No matter what issues a patient is dealing with, the staff works to resolve them in the shortest time possible and with as little inconvenience to patients as possible," Dr. Quesada states. Stained, broken or crooked teeth benefit from cosmetic dentistry techniques used by First Impressions Smile Center.



Dr. Quesada believes this is a wonderful opportunity for him to help those unable to afford treatment while giving back to the community. "Everyone deserves to have a healthy, beautiful smile and our work with All Saints Episcopal Church-New River Regional Ministry helps us to achieve this goal. Low income parishioners receive dental care and the staff at First Impressions Smile Center helps those most in need so everyone wins."



