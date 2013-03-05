First Impressions Smile Center Launches Combination of BOTOX and Dental Practices

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2013 -- Being the most exposed part of the body, and the most vulnerable to the elements, the face is more apt to age rapidly than any other area of the human physique; as a result, the face can cause people to look much older than the sum of their chronological age. Experts and victims alike agree the two most prominent causes of the appearance of advanced aging are fine wrinkle lines and dental problems. In an effort to aid those feeling insecure about their facial appearance, First Impressions Smile Center is now offering BOTOX and dermal filler treatment in addition to general and cosmetic dental services.



Dr. Robert Quesada of First Impressions Smile Center affirmed, "Both men and women who are medically healthy, have no history of allergic reactions and who wish to make their wrinkles and lines on their mouth, nose, forehead and eyebrows virtually disappear are considered good candidates for receiving BOTOX injection treatments. BOTOX treatment and dermal fillers are rapidly becoming the most popular and familiar cosmetic treatment on the market. BOTOX is also considered to be the most effective cosmetic treatment for signs of facial aging. BOTOX is a highly refined protein that works by relaxing the small muscles beneath the skin, particularly those of the forehead and eyebrows. In most cases, one treatment of BOTOX injections can last as long as four months."



Dr. Quesada went on to explain, "In addition to BOTOX, First Impressions Smile Center offers a full range of dental services, all tailored to meet the individual needs of each patient. Our state of the art offices are equipped with revolutionary technology to provide tooth extractions, root canals and fillings in order to correct all major dental problems. For chipped, missing or discolored teeth, we offer crowns, veneers, bridges, bonding, implants and whitening procedures. By combining BOTOX, dermal fillers and corrective dental procedures, we are able to help our patients look and feel radiant and confident."



About First Impressions Smile Center

The staff of First Impressions Smile Center is extensively trained and skilled in the arts of non surgical facial rejuvenation and restorative dentistry. Each member of their team has years of experience in treating patients with the highest level of care. They strive to stay abreast of the very latest in technology and advances by regularly attending continuing education courses and seminars. Dr. Quesada feels it is important to stay on the cutting edge of dentistry; therefore, he maintains memberships in many prestigious professional organizations in order to remain current on the latest techniques and technology. He is currently a member of the Academy of General Dentistry, the American Dental Association and the Florida Dental Association. Partner, Dr. Darshan S. Naidu, shares in this sentiment and also maintains membership in the American Dental Association, Florida Dental Association, as well as the South Florida Dental Association and the American Dental Education Association.