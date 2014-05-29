First Installment in New Audio Series on How to Sell on Etsy Explores the Benefits of Facebook Marketing

La Mesa, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- Etsy marketing expert Charles Huff knows firsthand how crowded the online marketplace can be. Before he began cross marketing on social media, the Etsy store he ran with his mother was floundering. Then, he got smart and started marketing on Facebook and everything turned around. In his latest audiobook How to Sell on Etsy With Facebook (Selling on Etsy Made Ridiculously Easy Vol. 1), he shares the secret to how he was able to generate new traffic to his Etsy store and dramatically increase sales.



“As an Etsy seller myself I learned the hard way, and by making every Facebook marketing mistake in the book, how to turn all those likes and comments into actual sales for an Etsy store,” says Huff.



With a quick listening time of just over one hour, Huff’s audiobook teaches crafters how to set up an appealing Facebook page for their Etsy store and gives his best marketing tips and advice including how to get Facebook fans, how to post status updates that get shared, and which apps will help crafters cross promote their Etsy store on Facebook.



How to Sell on Etsy With Facebook (Selling on Etsy Made Ridiculously Easy Vol. 1) is the first audiobook in a three-book audio series on how to sell on Etsy. All three audiobooks are available now for download on Amazon.com.



About Craft Biz Insider

Craft Biz Insider is an inbox magazine devoted to helping artisans learn to how to sell on Etsy - and turn their creations into a sustainable income.



For a FREE copy of the new resource: "Top-5, Dirt-Cheap Tools Every Etsy Seller Absolutely Has Gotta Have" check out CraftBizInsider.com.