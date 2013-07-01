First Look: Summer Royalty Clothing Collection by I'm Nice

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2013 -- I’m Nice has announced the launch of their summer royalty clothing collection scheduled for July 2013. This is a line that is going to sweep the market with unrivaled T-Shirt designs and complementing jewelry.



The brand logo is a work of art in itself and not just merely a character of a man. Look a little closer and a King is revealed; constructed from the words I'm Nice.



The shirts provide comfortable styling for the summer. It launches in a time where no jackets are necessary and won't cover the unique designs. At a time when animal print is at an all time high, I'm Nice stands out with its strategic play on color. While flaunting it's signature black, white, and yellow innovative designs, the jewelry demonstrates a balance of urban royalty with Shamballa Bracelets, Rosaries, and a Chain that completes any outfit.



"You don't have to be the BEST, just GREAT at being BETTER!"



Preorders available now at http://www.imnice.com!



About I’m Nice

I'm Nice was established in 2011 to represent a positive place in fashion. We strive to bring out the King and Queen in everybody. You come from a long line of Royalty...why not look like it?



Media Contact:

Mahon Wise

Email: info@imnice.com

Tempe, AZ

Website: http://www.imnice.com