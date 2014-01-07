First Maktec Tools Clearance Sale to Be Held in Buriram Thailand

Buriram, Thailand -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2014 -- On January 6 at 8:30am until January 13 at 5:30pm in Buriram, Ruangsangthai is hosting the official Maktec Power Tools “old Model Clearance Sale” in Thailand. The event will be held at 114 Moo 14 Buriram - Phutthaisong Road Highway 2074, Muang Buriram. It is organized by, Buriram Ruangsangthai Hardware Store, the #1 Highest Volume seller of Maktec Power Tools North of Bangkok, Thailand.



This will be a great opportunity for power tool enthusiasts and Thai Citizens who work in the Buriram house building industry. On hand will be English speaking, Maktec factory trained experts to demonstrate the most popular Maktec Electric, Ni-Cd and Li-Ion Power Tools, sold and serviced by Ruangsangthai. With the introduction of the 18v line of Li-Ion Maktec Drills and brushless Power Tools Ruangsangthai is able to discount brand new Maktec models including the MT607 Drill and the MT954 angle grinder assembled in the new Makita Manufacturing Plant located in Chonburi Thailand.



Participants will have great deals with clearance Blow Out old model discount prices on all the tools and accessories in factory fresh packaging with all warranty and instructions in both Thai and English. Maps and directions to this Maktec Power Tools “Old Model Clearance Sale” can be found at the Buriram Maktec website.



The general public will have an opportunity to test Maktec Power Tools in a “hands on demonstration workbench” built inside Ruangsangthai. Potential tool buyers can compare Maktec Corded and Lithium Ion tools with AEG, Delta, Hitachi, Milwaukee, Porter Cable, Rockwell, Ryobi, Skil, Stanley, and Auto Mac Tools including Compound Miter Saw, Impact Driver, Hammer Drill, Demolition Hammer, Impact Wrench, Tile Cutter, Angle Grinder, Reciprocating Saw, Impact Wrench, Table Saw, Rotary Saw, Jigsaw, Planer, and Cut-Off Saws.



Members of the Buriram Expat community are greatly encouraged to attend the clearance sale as there shall be FREE minor servicing of any Maktec Power Tools during the show by the authorized Service Staff of Ruangsangthai Repair Department.



About Buriram Ruangsangthai Hardware Store

Buriram Ruangsangthai Hardware Store is the #1 Highest Volume seller of Maktec Power Tools North of Bangkok, Thailand. The hardware store is located in 114 Moo 14 Buriram - Phutthaisong Road Highway 2074, Muang Buriram, Buriram, Thailand 31000. This family owned business was established in 1975 in Buriram by the Ruangsuksriwong family to sell water pumps, water tanks, power tools, hardware, lawn mowers, house construction building materials and currently employ ninety three sales, installation and service staff.



About Makita Corporation Maktec Tool Division

In January 2002 Makita Corporation launched Maktec Tools for the Asian Market including Thailand. The Makita Manufacturing Thailand Co. Ltd started production in Sriracha, Chonburi, Thailand in July 2012 of 14 Makita and Maktec corded tools. Mr. Masahiko Goto the President & CEO of the Makita Corporation officiated the April 14, 2013 grand opening of the Makita Manufacturing assembly plant to observe the actual manufacture and testing of Maktec angle grinders, Maktec drills, Makita hammer drills and Makita angle grinders.



Corporate:

Makita Corporation of America

Address: 2650 Buford Highway

Buford, GA 30518 USA

Phone 770-932-2901



Media Relations Contact:

Mr. Pichai Ruangsuksriwong

66 44 666 484

City: Buriram

Buriram Province

Thailand 31000

mediainquiries@buriram-makita-power-tools.info

http://www.buriram-makita-power-tools.info



Event Location:

Ruangsangthai Hardware Store

114 Moo 14 Buriram – Phutthaisong Highway 2074

Buriram, Buriram Province

Thailand 31000

(66) 44-666-484