First Online Medical Practice Marketing with Guarantee

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2013 -- Google’s changes to its SEO algorithms has sent previously performing websites into a limbo of retrieval, resulting in rankings that took a major nosedive. To combat the problem, SEO 1 Medical has released its new medical practice SEO plans, a pay-per-performance marketing opportunity for medical professionals. The new search engine optimization program addresses recent changes in Google algorithms and even offers practitioners a money back guarantee.



Google’s Panda, Penguin, and hummingbird updates changed the playing field, rendering many traditional SEO methods ineffective and obsolete. It was a costly change for medical practitioners, who are typically required by their SEO provider to enter into a 12-month commitment on their marketing campaigns. The new SEO services offer online marketing for physicians with virtually no risk.



SEO 1 Medical stepped forward with its pay-per-performance program and combined it with SEO techniques that provide measureable and consistent results for clients. The new service is designed to simplify the screening process for medical practitioners seeking assistance from SEO specialists.



Medical practice marketing assists clinicians in allocating their marketing dollars and online resources for a better return on their investment. Google is the world’s leading search engine provider making it essential to rank highly in results. Consumers typically conduct an online search for the products and services they need and those who rank highly are more profitable.



SEO 1 Medical offers physicians and medical practitioners marketing with a variety of online SEO services to increase their online visibility and manage their online reputation. Pay-per-performance marketing relies on effective campaigns that result in new leads and patients for clinicians. Instead of practitioners handing over fees with no assurance of success, SEO 1 Medical guarantees results, even under the new Google algorithms.



Pay-per-performance (organic SEO) shouldn’t be confused with pay-per-click. The two methods are entirely separate approaches. SEO 1 Medical is so confident in its team of professionals that the firm is willing to accept any potential risk when devising an optimization plan for its clients. The firm only makes money when their clients see results.



About SEO 1 Medical

The new pay-per-performance SEO for physicians offers clients the SEO techniques needed to rank high in Google searches, along with other products such as video marketing, reputation management, web development and social media optimization.



Contact:

Rodney Brooke

www.seo1medical.com

press@seo1medical.com

888-263-9434

Video: Medical Marketing