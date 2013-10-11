First Plastic Surgeon in Orange County to Offer I-Lipo Procedure

Irvine, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- i-Lipo is an innovative and non-invasive body contouring treatment that is FDA-approved for circumferential reduction. Now i-Lipo is available for the first time in Orange County at Song Plastic Surgery of Irvine, California.



Founded by board-certified plastic surgeon Kyle Song, MD, Song Plastic Surgery of Irvine, CA is a premier destination for cosmetic surgery in the greater Orange County area. As part of continuing this mission of offering unique and innovative cosmetic procedures, Dr. Song is the first plastic surgeon to add i-Lipo in Orange County to his roster of superior aesthetic treatments.



“i-Lipo Orange County represents a new and exciting approach to body contouring,” says Dr. Song. “This non-surgical solution is proven to reduce fatty deposits, tighten skin, and reduce the appearance of cellulite, all without requiring surgery or recovery time."



“In fact, many of my clients stop in on their lunch hours to undergo an i-Lipo treatment, and are on their way back out in no time,” he adds.



i-Lipo utilizes low level laser technology (LLLT) to penetrate the deepest layers of skin where fat cells reside. This energy helps shrink the fat cells, which eventually causes the treatment area to reduce in size and appearance. I-Lipo is also ideal for skin tightening, as the skin’s collagen levels can be invigorated when the laser energy is applied to the treatment area.



What’s more, i-Lipo requires no recovery time and patients often report feeling virtually no pain.



“It’s the best choice for patients who want to contour their bodies without going through the commitment and recovery time of invasive surgery,” says Dr. Song.



To learn more about i-Lipo in Irvine CA, prospective patients are invited to schedule a consultation with Dr. Song at Song Plastic Surgery of Orange County.



About Song Plastic Surgery

If you are looking for a skilled plastic surgeon who is passionate about making people feel beautiful and self-confident, then you will love Dr. Kyle Song and Song Plastic Surgery in Irvine, California. Dr. Song is a dedicated surgeon who seeks 100% patient satisfaction. His patients rave about his attention to detail and how he cares for them from their initial consultations through to their post-op appointments.



Learn more about Dr. Song’s education, medical training, and volunteer work, so you can feel confident about choosing him as your Orange County plastic surgeon. If you are interested in scheduling a complimentary consultation to discuss your aesthetic desires please call us at (949) 701-4454.



Dr Kyle Song

Song Plastic Surgery

22 Odyssey, Ste 270A

Irvine, CA 92618

949-701-4454

http://www.ocshapedimplants.com

drsong@songplasticsurgery.com