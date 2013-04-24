First Potomac Realty Trust (NYSE:FPO) Investor Alert: Investigation Into Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of current long-term stockholders of shares of First Potomac Realty Trust (NYSE:FPO) was announced concerning whether certain First Potomac Realty Trust officers and directors possibly breached their fiduciary duties in connection with certain statements.



Investors who are current long-term stockholder of shares of First Potomac Realty Trust (NYSE:FPO), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain First Potomac Realty Trust officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders by, among other things, failing to implement adequate internal controls.



First Potomac Realty Trust reported that its annual Total Revenue increased from $171.19 million in 2011 to $193.32 million in 2012 while its Net Loss increased from $1.11 million in 2011 to $6.28 million in 2012.



Shares of First Potomac Realty Trust declined from almost $17 in early 2011 to as low as almost $11 in late 2012.



On April 23, 2013, NYSE:FPO shares closed at $16.05 per share.



Those who purchased shares of First Potomac Realty Trust (NYSE:FPO), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com