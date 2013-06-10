First Resort Charity Event Draws 1200 Supporters

Redwood City, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2013 -- The 29th Annual Spring Fundraiser for First Resort Medical and Counseling Clinics was held at the Hyatt Regency on Friday May 31st. More than 1200 donors and friends of the charity filled the Grand Peninsula Ballroom to celebrate the work that this non-profit agency does in the San Francisco Bay area to counsel, support and encourage women and men in unplanned pregnancies. First Resort is a Licensed Pregnancy Counseling Women’s Health Clinic whose services are fully funded by donations, and are provided free to their clients.



Maria Martinez-Mont, Director of Communications for First Resort said that this event is a way for supporters to come together for an evening and hear how women are finding hope, help and strength through First Resort’s programs. “At each of our three clinics, we have made it our mission to empower women in unplanned pregnancies to make fully informed decisions in line with their own beliefs and values, and to stand with them in affirming their choices,” she said.



Guest speaker was Eric Metaxas, New York Times best-selling author of Bonhoeffer: Pastor, Martyr, Prophet, Spy (2010), and Amazing Grace: William Wilberforce and the Heroic Campaign to End Slavery (2006). Guest were inspired and energized to continue to support the good work that First Resort does in their communities.



First Resort operates three clinics, one in each of the following cities, Redwood City, San Francisco and Oakland. Each clinic has a medical director who is a board certified OB/GYN physician, registered nurses and Masters certified counselors who provide pregnancy tests, ultrasound exams, pre-natal medical care and counseling, as well as related services. First Resort offices are staffed by licensed registered nurses 100% of the time during operating hours. A 24-hour call line is available to clients and those requesting appointments are typically seen the same, or next, day. In addition, through its 25 years in operation, First Resort has amassed an extensive network of referral resources to direct their clients to for additional support.



For additional information about First Resort visit the website: www.firstresort.org.



Media Inquiries: mediainquiries@firstresort.net



24 hour Call line: 1-888-252-1822 (pregnant women only, please)