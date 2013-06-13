First Responder, Law Enforcement Robot Mobile Platform Systems of Engagement Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2013-2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2013 -- Law Enforcement, First Responder, Border Patrol ground robot market growth comes from the device marketing experts inventing a new role as technology poised to be effective at the forefront of fighting terrorism. Markets at $4.5 billion in 2013 reach $12.0 billion by 2019. Growth is based on the adoption of automated process by Law Enforcement, First Responder, Border Patrol organizations worldwide. This automated process implemented as a combination of software for innovation and robotic platforms is not the traditional Law Enforcement, First Responder, Border Patrol system.



They are systems of engagement that have arms and sensors, tracks and wheels, motors and solid state batteries. These systems of engagement support leveraging smart phones and mobile platforms. The aim is to achieve a broader, more intelligent Law Enforcement, First Responder, Border Patrol presence in every area of the globe.



In the last decade, the U.S. Law Enforcement, First Responder, Border Patrol poured money into unmanned ground systems to help protect troops against improvised explosive devices. There is the issue that the Defense Department needs to repurpose all those robots once the war in Afghanistan comes to a close. The wider market for Law Enforcement, First Responder, Border Patrol ground robots will develop as a mechanism to fight terrorism in response to the bombings in Boston and elsewhere. Bombing of civilians is a very serious matter and needs to be addressed with mobile platforms that prevent terrorist acts.



While the Army’s committed to unmanned ground systems, appears to be slowing, this commitment is anticipated to heat up again quickly. the investment priorities are anticipated to change as the Defense Department realizes that investments in ground robots are needed to fight terrorism everywhere.



Just as troops leave Afghanistan, so also the robots that worked alongside them leave. The difference is that the robots are finding new uses as mobile security platforms that protect against the loss of human life The Army plans to upgrade 2,700 of its existing Law Enforcement, First Responder, Border Patrol robot systems for use in training or further deployments.



Another 2,469 will be divested and given to Defense Department partners or other government agencies. The U.S. Law Enforcement, First Responder, Border Patrol ’s spending on UGVs appears as though it might decrease according to the words coming out of the defense department, but as Congress assesses the damage from the Boston bombing, it will become apparent that there is only one choice fro fighting terrorists efficiently and that is through the use of Law Enforcement, First Responder, Border Patrol ground robotic platforms that function as mobile systems of engagement. Law Enforcement, First Responder, Border Patrol ground robot market shares and market forecast analysis considers that Law Enforcement, First Responder, Border Patrol ground robots have a vast new market based on their ability to protect human life in the event of terrorist attack. This was proved virtually in the recent Boston terrorist attack when one of the Watertown police officers pulled the emergency brake on a police vehicle and rolled it up next to the terrorists in the stolen SUV Mercedes. Without actually being in the car, the local police officers were able to spook both terrorists by making them think they were being directly flanked.



