First Responders Infected by COVID-19 Can Turn to the Law Offices of Vincent J. Ciecka, P.C., for Legal Help

Pennsauken, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2020 -- While the state of New Jersey has been enforcing self-isolation to keep local communities safe from the coronavirus outbreak, first responders have been on the front lines, fighting tooth and nail and risking their lives to slow the spread of COVID-19. Their bravery and efforts have not gone unnoticed, and, now, it's time to give back. The Law Offices of Vincent J. Ciecka, P.C., is available to help any first responders who have been infected by COVID-19 and are looking for legal representation.



Just last year, Governor Murphy signed into law two separate legislations, A4882 and S716, which increased the protections of all first responders. Under the S716 statute, first responders no longer bear the burden of proof when filing workers' compensation claims, meaning they get medical benefits and financial aid for injuries and certain illnesses without displaying causation or exposure.



The workers' compensation lawyers at the Law Offices of Vincent J. Ciecka, P.C. will strategically use these statues to build a strong case for any first responders who have been infected by COVID-19 and are seeking workers compensation. While the law does not require first responders to demonstrate causation, they do need to prove that they were exposed while on duty. Therefore, all paramedics, nurses, medical personnel, as well as police officers, firefighters, and other first responders, are encouraged to document possible sources of COVID-19 exposure while on the job both verbally and in writing.



The heroes who have helped so many people stay safe, not only in recent months, but over the course of their careers, do not have to face these trying times alone. These personal injury lawyers in NJ are here to help, backed by years of experience fighting and winning justice for their clients.



To learn more or schedule a free consultation with a leading New Jersey workers' compensation attorney regarding COVID-19 cases or any other legal matters, visit https://ciecka.com/.



About The Law Offices of Vincent J. Ciecka, P.C.

The Law Offices of Vincent J. Ciecka was established in 1976 as a people focused personal injury law firm. The firm treats its clients with the utmost care and respect, and works with their clients to get the best results possible. The firm provides legal representation throughout Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and surrounding counties, and all areas of Central and Southern New Jersey. The Law Offices of Vincent J. Ciecka focus only on handling injury cases in the practice areas of personal injury and workers compensation. Vincent J. Ciecka, P.C., has over four decades of experience providing the highest level of strategic legal representation for all facets of personal injury and workers compensation cases, having taken part in extensive past cases dealing with insurance companies and courts alike.



