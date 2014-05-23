First Response System.com Announces Major Web Site Re-Launch to Meet Growing Crises for America's Senior's and the Elderly at-Risk in Medical Emergencies

Brewster, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2014 -- First Response System and its parent company, First Alarm Incorporated, a leading national provider of personal emergency response systems (PERS) for independent seniors and health care providers, have announced the company’s official re-launch of its’ nationally-recognized web site. Scheduled for release in June, the website is designed to more effectively address the present-day medical and wellness needs of America’s independent senior and elderly population and to also speak to the family member caregivers and health care provider professionals that serves them.



The notable expansion of the First Response System web site coincides with America’s transition of its vast health care system and to the growing stress on this system to deliver critical services to an ever-expanding aging population. Effective, affordable and accessible emergency medical alarm products and services have never been in more demand and the vehicles to communicate the existence and availability of these critical services to the general public and the professional health care provider industry has never been more urgent.



According to the U.S. Census Bureau, America’s elderly adult population will nearly double in size over the next 25 years. Falls are the leading injury and cause of injury deaths among elderly adults in research adopted by the Center of Disease Control. With these statistics in hand, personal medical alert systems have been recognized by physicians and health care professionals as a primary emergency medical monitoring device for seniors who wish to maintain their independence, mobility and safety.



Greg Ribaudo, General Manager of First Alarm, states “We are excited to re-introduce our First Response System brand to America’s senior community and also to the families and professional health care provider networks that tirelessly serve to preserve their individual dignity and quality of life”. He further states “We feel the depth, richness and originality of our web-based content and services we now offer represents a significant advancement in the way the medical alert industry is presented online”.



Key changes that comprise the re-design and subsequent re-launch of First Response System include technical, editorial, informational, and media driven enhancements designed to further inform, educate and engage visitors to the site. These modern day enhancements and media-rich content offerings were also implemented to attract and engage adults, as senior caregiving has now extended to individuals and families of all ages.



Additionally, a professional channel is currently in development to be located on the site’s home page and will act as a gateway portal for health care professionals and physicians seeking vital information on various emergency medical alert system solutions, durable medical equipment and supplies, and clinical information on fall prevention, screenings, home safety plans and patient or client referral.



Although medical alert systems for home and travel is still the main component of the site, drop-down menu bars and specific-themed content boxes on the newly revised home page will direct visitors to more detailed medical alert system topics plus other key service offerings of the company including dedicated channels on Fall Prevention, Medical Equipment and Independent Living Products, Client Reviews, and the soon-to-be released Professional Health Care Provider portal. Original content-driven articles and blogs will support each channel and will serve to keep the site constantly updated with comment sections for viewers to contribute content.



The most anticipated enhancement to First Response System is the insertion of a featured video on each main web page that articulates the page’s text in an engaging visual and audible format. These video blogs often act as helpful tutorials and are scheduled to be rolled-out on a continual basis further emphasizing that original, fresh content is an essential ingredient of the site.



The pending re-launch of First Response System this summer is the latest in a series of initiatives by First Alarm Incorporated which also included the creation of a Fall Prevention Safety Zone program and speaker tour, Service Provider participant programs with major insurance network providers, and the adoption of new-generation GPS medical alert systems with fall detection technologies. First Response System is a national provider of medical alert systems and emergency monitoring services, durable medical equipment and independent living products, and fall prevention education.