First Security Technology - Website Revamp

Chur, Switzerland -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/27/2013 -- In conjunction with the global announcement of the revamped VulnWatcher product line, First Security Technology AG (First Security for short), has gone through an Extreme Tech Makeover!



With website owners, micro enterprises, blogs, startups, and the like clamoring to the site, First Security decided it needed an Extreme Tech Makeover! People from any walk of life, any level of tech experience, should be able to easily navigate the site. Consumers asked for it and they made the change. The site contains:



- Larger than ever, simplified portal to get the information you need, when you need it.



- Easier and simplified navigation. That way you can freely get on the site and experience the services.



- Less Tech? You bet. The site is cleaner and more aerodynamic. Simpler to get from point A to point B without issue.



- Made to order. This site makes technology easier to get, understand, and use instantly!



- PLUS, social media. First Security has gone social to keep you abreast with the latest in security and their products.



First Security is an innovator. Not just in products, but in delivery of service, system, and information. Don't be overwhelmed by the "techies" out there. Come to a site designed and implemented for everyone! Go today and see and feel the changes at http://www.first-security.com/ . First Security, protecting you daily and empowering you with security.



About First Security Technology AG

The company, founded in 2001 with its headquarters in Chur, is specialized in the production of a vulnerability analysis system of IT systems (Vulnerability Management Solution). We are a team of innovative, dynamic, trustworthy and practical people that are constantly seeking to provide superior Security Solutions. Our own development VulnWatcher - Swiss-made Vulnerability Management is a web-based, award winning software.



Media Contact:

First Security Technology AG

Pascal Mittner

Banhofstrasse 7

7000 Chur

T +41 (0)81 250 44 44

F +41 (0)81 250 43 48

info@first-security.com

http://www.first-security.com/