First Social Wedding Song List Builder Launched by Bride Online

“Nowadays, wedding couples place a great deal of importance on the songs to be played at both the wedding ceremony and the reception. With so many songs to choose from, Bride Online’s Social Wedding Song List Builder is a boon in helping to help organise the wedding music to be played at these events” said a company spokesman.“You can see our great selection of wedding dresses and other essentials from hundreds of different vendors as well, so be prepared for an astounding wedding planning experience with Bride Online.”



One of the most useful features of the wedding song list builder is to see what songs are the popular choices with brides and grooms currently planning their weddings. Users of the system can build a wedding song playlist by seeing what music is currently on the playlists of other users of Bride Online. The more often a particular number is selected for inclusion in a playlist, the higher up the popularity list it goes.



The system allows one to build a playlist in several different ways apart from current wedding popularity. Users are presented with a comprehensive list of contemporary wedding related music arranged by genre, that they can sample or watch on video. These can be selected for inclusion in the playlist. Alternatively, any song name can be searched for by name or artist and included in a songlist, irrespective of whether it’s a wedding specific song or not.



Once the song list has been completed, it can be exported in a variety of formats and the individual tracks can be downloaded from Amazon. The Social Wedding Song List Planner can be accessed at http://www.brideonline.com.au/tools/wedding-song-list/wedding-song-planner-information.htm, simply by creating a free account.



About Bride Online

Bride Online is a popular Australian Wedding Directory website with hundreds of vendors, helping brides and planners since 1999. Bride Online is continously working on brand new solutions to make your wedding dream come true.